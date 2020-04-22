Coronavirus cases surge at Charles County nursing homes

As of Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health confirmed that 120 residents at senior care centers and living facilities in Charles County have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release from the Charles County Department of Health, the virus has spread across six living facilities in the county, including Sagepoint Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located in La Plata.
The Health Department has been monitoring the situation and is making sure the most vulnerable residents receive the required care including testing and treatment, according to the release.
Dr. Howard Haft, former state deputy secretary of health and current executive director of the Maryland Primary Care Program, has been appointed to oversee the county’s response to the virus. Haft was appointed by Deputy Secretary of Health Fran Phillips.
“Just as we have seen across the state and the country, our nursing home population is at high risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus,” Haft, a local doctor, said in the release. “We understand the heightened concern of those who have loved ones in these facilities.” Haft told the Maryland Independent that all visitors of the senior care centers are prohibited form entering “under the order by the Secretary of the Department of Health — Statewide.”
He added, however, that the residents of the senior care centers are permitted to be sent home.
”The Skilled Nursing Facilities and other congregate living facilities housing the elderly and medically fragile people are the most vulnerable in the State,” Haft wrote in an email. “The healthcare workers ... are the true unsung heroes in the battle against coronavirus disease. We owe them all a debt of gratitude for what they have done and continue to do everyday to support our loved ones.”
