Coronavirus impacts 'essential personnel,' family

There is home life but not “working from home” for those individuals involved with public safety. For Christina and Joe Santivasci of Lusby, dealing with the non-routine is part of their livelihoods. The ongoing coronavirus crisis has posed new challenges in the workplace and to the home of their blended family of five boys ranging in age from 16 to 6.
Joe Santivasci is a professional firefighter in Northern Virginia who served with the U.S. Marine Corps in Iraq. His wife is a 911 dispatcher in Calvert County.
“Obviously, everything’s changed at work and home,” said Joe. “There are policy changes. We are wearing personal protective equipment from head to toe — wearing masks basically all the time, especially when we’re in the public eye. We follow social distancing rules. We try to do our best.” The social distancing parameters, said Joe, can be an enormous challenge at the firehouse among crew members who routinely work together. “That’s like a second family to us,” he said.
“The coronavirus has changed our daily routines not only at work but also at home,” Christina told The Calvert Recorder. “At work, the county has implemented new policies to not only keep us as the employees safe but also be able to continue the standard of service, should the dispatchers become ill. Calvert County may have a smaller dispatch center, but with or without the coronavirus, every 911 call has to be answered. We work in tight quarters, where viruses and illnesses have the potential to spread easily. So often, the 911 center is forgotten between those highly visual police departments and county volunteer fire departments.”
Joe said he carefully plans for his returns home from the firehouse. “I’m very cautious,” he explained. “I don’t want to bring anything home from work,” Joe told The Calvert Recorder that he leaves his fire department uniform at work and has it washed there. He also removes his boots and leaves them outside the house.
“At home, we walk through the door without kissing or hugging, and immediately go to change our clothes and shower,” Christina said. “Though the kids still meet us at the door, our normal welcoming is postponed a bit. This ensures nothing is unknowingly transferred from us to the children.”
Joe explained that he is allowed to stay at the firehouse overnight if he is working a 24-hour shift, adding that department personnel can not be at the firehouse if he or she is not on a shift. His schedule routine is normally 24 hours on, 72 hours off. “Overtime opportunities are slowly coming back, but it has been few and far between,” said Joe.
Joe’s commute from the Savtivasci residence in Southern Calvert to the firehouse in Northern Virginia averages about one hour and 40 minutes. When the two states ruled that non-essential workers were to stay home, the commute became shorter. “The roads were empty for three months,” said Joe. The reduced commuter volume also impacted the department’s service calls.
“When people are at home at work, we run less calls,” said Joe. The volume of calls “dropped tremendously. The medic unit has slowed down.”
When the virus began to spread, “we ran several COVID[-19] calls — a fair amount of calls with patients showing those symptoms,” Joe said.
“It’s very important to note that our dispatchers have hundreds of hours of both classroom and on-the-job training,” said Christina. “This is an ever-changing career, not just a job where an average person can plugin and start answering calls for service. Should we lose half or more of our center, emergency calls have the potential to go without being answered. Therefore, we clean, limit interaction and rely more than ever on communication — clear and direct communication both in and out of the center. During each 911 call we ask COVID-related questions that are then relayed to field responders. Responders rely on receiving the information, so they are prepared with proper PPE. Some report-type calls are now being handled over the phone rather than having officers respond and make face-to-face contact. We may add extra questions and limit face-to-face interaction. However, our ultimate priority — responder safety — has and will never change.”
In addition to the safety precautions, home life for Christina and Joe Santivasci and their brood of five has been altered in quite a few ways.
“The kids have not gone anywhere,” said Joe. “We take them with us when we go to the store just to get them out of the house but not inside the store.”
Christina says the family relies on “our local grocery stores as well as BJ’s ‘First Responder Hour’ to get our essentials.”
All five boys are “distance learning with the use of the online program Schoology.
“I think the teachers are doing a great job,” said Joe, adding that every time he has emailed one of his sons’ teachers a question, he has received a prompt reply.
“Our home has become everything to us the past few months,” said Christina. “It has become our movie theater, pool hall, arcade, restaurant and school. The kids have not left the house and have had to cut off contact with their neighborhood friends. They go outside and jump on the trampoline, play video games — our 6-year-old has become an expert Fortnite player—and continue building their forts by the creek.”
COVID-19 has also disrupted Christina and Joe’s travel plans. “We were going to take a trip to Disney World in May, but it got canceled,” said Joe, who added a business trip he had planned to take to Indianapolis for a fire department instructors’ conference also got scuttled due to the coronavirus.
The couple had also planned a trip to Italy for this coming November. However, when that country became a coronavirus hotspot, they decided to shelve those plans. “We’ll just put it off until another year,” Joe said.
The family has planned for several summer camping trips and the traditional family vacation in Ocean City. “We are going to try to squeeze them in,” said Joe.
“Overall, this pandemic has given us a chance to spend more quality time together since there are no more parties, sleepovers, baseball games or school functions to attend,” said Christina. “We are like every other family during this pandemic—trying to earn a living, keep our family safe and entertained while constantly on the lookout for Lysol.”
Do you have a story about how the coronavirus has prompted change in your family’s routine? Work and school-related stories are also part of the history-making pandemic impact. Contact The Calvert Recorder at mmadden@somdnews.com to share your story with our readers.
