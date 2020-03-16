Amid the coronavirus outbreak throughout the world in recent weeks, athletes around the globe at all levels of play in various sports have seen their seasons come to a halt.
Locally, the Capital Athletic Conference announced on March 13 the cancellation of all competitions, including conference championship events, through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year as a result of the rapidly developing information and decisions related to COVID-19.
The sports affected by the decision, made by the CAC board of directors, from St. Mary’s College include baseball, men's and women's lacrosse and men's and women's tennis.
The statement released by the CAC also noted that the conference commissioner will work with the Division III Commissioners Association and the NCAA to determine if spring athletes will be granted another year of eligibility.
Then on Monday, the college canceled all spring athletics practices and competitions through the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
"It is with a heavy heart that I make this announcement regarding Seahawks athletics," St. Mary's College director of athletics & recreation Scott Devine said in a Monday news release. "Last week was an incredibly difficult emotional rollercoaster ride for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, parents of our student-athletes and our fans. Having said that, clearly we all have a critical role to play in limiting the spread of COVID-19. Following the CDC informed decisions rendered late last week by the NCAA and the CAC in the face of this evolving world health crisis, canceling the spring season was the proper and responsible course of action for the college to take."
On Saturday, the Seahawks men’s lacrosse team played their regularly scheduled contest at McDaniel in what was the final St. Mary’s athletic event of the spring season.
St. Mary’s battled hard, but ultimately fell to the Green Terror of McDaniel by a final score of 18-12.
McDaniel raced out to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter, but St. Mary's would tie the game at 4 on a three-goal run with tallies from senior Jack , senior Erich Wuesthoff and sophomore Jude Brown. The hosts led the Seahawks 6-5 after one quarter and 8-7 at the half.
In the third quarter, St. Mary’s was outscored 3-2 and trailed 11-9 heading into the final frame. Wuesthoff scored his fourth goal of the game in the third quarter, while junior Cameron Linger recorded his first goal of the season for the Seahawks’ ninth tally.
The Green Terror were able to pull away from St. Mary’s in the fourth quarter using a six-goal run to begin the period before the Seahawks ended the contest on a 3-1 scoring run.
Brown led St. Mary’s with a season-high nine points, including four goals and five assists. Wuesthoff finished the game with four goals.
Sophomores Kyrle Preis and DJ Walker split time in goal for the Seahawks. Preis recorded five saves and Walker, a Northern High School graduate from Chesapeake Beach, got three.
The Seahawks finish the season at 5-3 overall. Four of the five spring sports teams end the abbreviated 2020 campaign with five or more victories, led by the baseball team with six.
"We remain extremely proud of all of our Seahawk student athletes, but feel a particular sense of sadness and disappointment for our spring sports athletes and coaches because of the suddenness with which their respective seasons came to an end," Devine said in Monday's news release.
Seasons close at CSM
Also on Monday in a news release, the National Junior College Athletic Association canceled its remaining basketball championships and spring competitions, which includes all practices, regular season, postseason and national championship play.
This means the College of Southern Maryland baseball and softball seasons are done.
"NJCAA canceled the remainder of the spring sports season today, so our season has come to an abrupt end," CSM head baseball coach Aaron Michael said.
The release stated that no spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled at a member college in 2020 will be charged a year of participation and explore the opportunity to expand allowable letters of intent for spring sports for both the 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years under the recommendation of the NJCAA Eligibility Committee.
"They are telling us that they aren't going to count this year against the kid's eligibility, but some kids are going to be ready to move on. It will help them at their next school," Michael said.
CSM baseball will finish the season at 11-5 overall, 2-2 in the Maryland Junior Catholic Athletic Conference. After a six-game winning streak, the Hawks wrapped up the shortened season by taking three of their final five games.
CSM softball ends up with a 2-2 record, 2-0 MDJUCO. The Hawks won their only games of the season on Friday in identical 19-0, five-inning scores versus Garrett.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President and CEO. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
Staff writers Ted Black and Paul Watson contributed to this report.