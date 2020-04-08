Coronavirus update: confirmed Calvert cases near60

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Calvert County was at 58 and counting as of Monday morning.
Statewide there were 4,045 cases and 91 deaths.
According to calverthealth.org, as many as 25% of cases may be attributed to people who never develop symptoms of COVID-19.
Evidence through late March indicated that only those who developed symptoms of coronavirus were spreading it to others, the website states. Over the past 10 days, increasing evidence has shown that people can transmit the virus 1-2 days before developing symptoms.
Due to that information, the federal Centers for Disease Control recently revised its recommendations to include wearing face masks or bandanas when in potential contact with the public. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, a graduate of Chopticon High School in northern St. Mary's County, made a 45-second video of how to make a cloth face-covering using a t-shirt, hand towel or bandana and two rubber bands. Go here to view: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tPx1yqvJgf4&feature=youtu.be
According to the Calvert Health Department, the goal of cloth face masks is to prevent people who feel healthy from unknowingly spreading virus-laden respiratory droplets.
Officials stress that it is not known how effective homemade masks are, so wearing a mask is not a substitute for limiting trips outside of the home, continuing to maintain social distancing and frequent hand washing.
On Sunday, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) issued an order for nursing homes that requires facilities to direct all staff who interact with residents to wear personal protective equipment, create separate observation and isolation areas for residents, and expedite all testing through the Maryland State Public Health Lab.
The emergency order follows up on guidance that the state Department of Health issued on March 10, restricting visitation at such facilities and implementing infection control protocols.
