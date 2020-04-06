County executive to hold tele-town hall

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) has announced that county government will hold a tele-town hall at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, to update community members on county government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To register to join the tele-town hall, call 311 or visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSefC6CJwbD6MI0Q8kZEMkMTwaj68zHHR7OTzF3HMYxe32nAAQ/viewform.
Anyone who signs up will receive two calls: one confirming the time of the call and another inviting them to join the April 9 tele-town hall. A call-in number is not required to gain access.