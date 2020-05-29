County organizations distribute free food to community

On May 13, End Hunger in Charles County, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, LifeStyles of Maryland and the Maryland Food Bank partnered to distribute free food to community members at Lively Stones Ministries in Waldorf.
Food was delivered first come, first served until supplies lasted through contactless, drive-through distribution.
The organizations also made use of the food cabana constructed by Barnes Builders in accordance with End Hunger, as the Maryland Independent previously reported.
The event was planned two weeks prior to the food distribution, according to Sandy Washington, executive director of LifeStyles.
Washington said because LifeStyles serves so many members of the community and does outreach on a regular basis, it was tasked with getting the word out about the event.
“The response was overwhelming,” Washington said. “We served over 200 families and could have served more, but [we] ran out of food.”
She said the logistics of the event, such as location and arranging the delivery of the food, was carried out by LifeStyles. LifeStyles also coordinated the recruitment of volunteers and provided personal protective equipment to volunteers who did not have any.
The Rev. Thirkel Freeman, chairman of the board of End Hunger, said the goal of the event was to meet the needs of as many families as possible. Freeman said that End Hunger’s goal is to provide meals to the needy members of the community 365 days a year, however, with the pandemic, the need has increased.
“The response has been great from the community in many areas, from volunteers to donations,” Freeman said. “These are tough times; that’s when the best of humanity shows up.”
Washington said the event made sure that people who needed food received it. She said the organizations wanted to alleviate some of the stress of putting food on the table that has worsened as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“There are still so many waiting on unemployment, those trying to stretch the funds they do have. Some of the folks we are serving now have never had to ask for assistance,” Washington said. “When you need to wonder about your basic needs like food or shelter, it leads to so many other problems. By providing food, we can alleviate some of the pressures these families face.”
Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D), a founding member of End Hunger, said that multiple county government entities and members of the faith based and business communities have worked together to mitigate food insecurity issues in the county. Berry said the sheriff’s office wants to mitigate food insecurity issues within the county in a coordination fashion, especially during a time of record unemployment and significant financial impact in the country and on the county.
“We are tackling this situation through education, trying to inform citizens about orders from the governor, encouraging the safeguards as recommended,” Berry said. “There is a need out there, young people in our school systems need additional food for their families during this time, we want to help them financially as they are being impacted by this situation.”
Berry said he has seen community members coming together, checking on neighbors and friends and supporting essential workers in the county. He said he has seen people putting themselves in harms way to get supplies for others and a number of community members and business owners offering meals to first responders. He noted his appreciation for all on the front lines of the pandemic.
“Just serving in law enforcement, Charles County is a very giving community, always willing to lend a helping hand for those in need,” Berry said. “They definitely support the first responders in all they do, an essence of the fiber of the people in the community. It is an honor and a privilege to serve the county.”
Washington highlighted the community’s impact as well, saying people all over the Washington, Maryland and Virginia region have responded by donating to assist organizations tasked with feeding those in need. She said after broadcasting the event, donations were received that allowed for two more week’s worth of supplies.
“This is remarkable,” Washington said. “We continue to see how much people really care.”
Washington said the organization provides over 1,200 meals on a weekly basis throughout the county from the community cabanas. Since April 15, the organization has provided over 8,000 meals to members of the community and continues to share with many other community outlets to food.
Washington credited Rucci’s restaurant in White Plains for providing hot meals to over 700 people and the Southern Maryland Food Bank for going to different areas to provide meals. She also mentioned the Arnold House nonprofit organization in Waldorf providing food pantry items as well as backpacks, and Our Place Waldorf soup kitchen for serving hot meals.
“Connecting people to the many available resources helps to assure no one goes hungry in Charles County,” Washington said.
