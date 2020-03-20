County publishes business operating status web page

The Economic Development Department has created a web page to track and publicize the operating status of Charles County businesses during the COVID-19 crisis. The page, www.meetcharlescounty.com/status-updates-for-local-businesses, is active, and businesses are asked to contact the department with their information and updates as they occur, according to a county press release.
“The Economic Development Department is focused on support and assistance for our local businesses during this crisis,” Economic Development Director Darréll Brown said in the press release. “It’s our top priority. This website is a way to help businesses reach their customers about operating status. Additionally, it helps citizens access goods and services locally.”
To have your local business added to the list, email Jennifer at ReginalJ@MeetCharlesCounty.com with the following information:
• Business name.
• Website URL.
• Operating status (open, closed, adjusted operations, online only).
• What customers need to know (just a couple of sentences).
• Contact information for the listing.
Include contact information (name and phone number) for your business so a member of the Economic Development Department staff can check on updates. This information will not be listed publicly.
Charles County businesses may contact the Economic Development Department team with questions, concerns or feedback during this emergency. Contact information can be found at www.MeetCharlesCounty.com/Team.
To view the status updates for local businesses, visit www.meetcharlescounty.com/status-updates-for-local-businesses or the www.CharlesCountyMD.gov alert banner.