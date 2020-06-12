County resident recognized for braving coronavirus

A Charles County resident was recognized May 31 by Servants of Christ Ministries and the county commissioners for her bravery, dedication and recovery after testing positive for the novel coronavirus in April.
Gloria Burroughs, 63, said that she was tested for COVID-19 first on April 13 at Kaiser Permanente in Largo. She said the doctors indicated she might have pneumonia and was transferred after midnight to a separate hospital. She was tested again the next day and the test came back positive.
“I was frightened and worried,” Burroughs said. “I started praying to God because he is always by my side.”
Burroughs said her symptoms started April 6, with a fever that rose consistently to 100.3 degrees. She said she took a cold and flu capsule for three days, drank tea, ate soup and exercised. She said she felt she had a cold or the flu and took Tylenol every six hours to keep the fever down.
She said she informed her doctor on April 10 that she was having trouble breathing. The doctor wanted her to be checked at that moment but she suggested waiting until April 13. She called her doctor again on April 13, saying that her breathing got worse. She continued to pray.
Burroughs stayed in the hospital from April 14 to 16, when she was sent home with oxygen and two kinds of medicine so she could recover at home. She stayed at home for three weeks straight starting April 20 to recover.
She said it was a lonely stay in the hospital, but the doctor, nurse and entire staff truly took care of her and said she handled the virus well at home.
“My daughter would not let me know how she felt — she felt it would scare me,” Burroughs said. “My nephew felt that I was strong enough to beat it, he would not say anything, but he never left my side.”
Burroughs said she began crying some days; her daughter lives in New York and she called her every day. Friends and family began to pray for her.
She said the symptoms got better once she was administered medicine in the hospital.
“I know now that my family was so worried,” Burroughs said. “I did not know I was so close to death.”
Burroughs fully recovered and sent her thanks to the Rev. John Lewis, pastor of Servants of Christ Ministries, her daughter, nephew and the rest of her family and friends. She said their prayers gave her strength in a challenging time.
Burroughs said she feels great and is gardening now and plans to start fishing next. She said that everyone who gets the virus should treat it like the flu and keep active. She said the virus will make people want to lie down and sleep, but they should not.
“To the public, this is real, stay safe and pray, keep your family safe,” Burroughs said. “This attacks the old as well as the young. Pray; we need it now.”
Lewis commended Burroughs for her strength when she was recognized May 31, saying that she is a fighter and a winner and she should be recognized for her bravery.
“[Burroughs] is a strong believer in the power of the Lord,” Lewis said. “We at Servants of Christ are grateful to be in ministry with her.”
The county recognition was administered by Commissioners’ President Reuben B. Collins II (D) at the service. Collins said it was a blessing to be at the service, especially during the reestablishment around the county of allowing indoor services to take place.
Collins commended Lewis for his commitment to the faith throughout such a difficult time. Collins said Lewis has been at the front lines from the beginning, ensuring that parishioners are able to worship God in the healthiest conceivable way.
“[Lewis] has been a leader, throughout the entire state in helping the governor allow the best practices for people to worship,” Collins said. “So I want to give him credit for that, because many of his ideas the state has considered, and that is the absolute truth.”
Collins said he became aware of Burroughs’ story at a press conference that included the Charles County Chamber of Commerce and other small businesses within the community. Lewis was given the opportunity to reflect on the impact the virus had on places of worship. He shared Burroughs’ story and it was very touching to everyone at the conference.
“I want to let you know, Ms. Burroughs, first and foremost, you are creating a shining light for all of us on a couple of fronts,” Collins said. “Your undying faith in God is nothing that any of us should take lightly in very difficult times.”
Collins said the unfortunate aspect of the pandemic is that even the experts lack the answers to most of the questions the public has. He said Burroughs’ story has inspired the public and shows strength within the community. On behalf of all county commissioners, Collins celebrated Burroughs as a COVID-19 survivor.
“Your willingness to be a community champion as we move forward to reopen Charles County, safely, shows your dedication and genuine spirit of serving others here in this community,” Collins told Burroughs. “We appreciate your exceptional contribution and service toward the betterment of Charles County.”
Twitter: @RVollandIndy