The Charles County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to move the county into the third stage of its phased reopening process on Sept. 4 at 5 p.m., with stringent protocol in place.
Stage Three of the Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery plan, Charles County Attorney Wesley Adams said, will permit the county to reopen the capacity of certain establishments.
"New to the order," Adams said, "is the opening of indoor and outdoor movie theatre entertainment." Additionally, he noted, concert hall venues will be permitted to reopen with limited capacity and strict protocol.
Indoor movie theaters are permitted to allow up to 50% capacity. "A movie theatre that seats 200 people could open and have patronage up to 100 guests." Outdoor venues, he followed, may allow 50% capacity, or up to 250 patrons.
Outdoor recreation is permitting 100% capacity. However, indoor recreation, Adams explained, is only allowing 50% capacity. He said an outdoor enclosed or contained area, like a football field, may permit no more than 250 people.
Retail and religious establishments, as stated in the executive order by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), are now permitting 75% capacity. "That 75% indoors," Adams said of religious establishments, "would be a blessing as we get into the cooler weather."
Dr. Howard Haft, executive director of the Maryland Primary Care Program, wanted to ensure that while the state is moving into the third stage, this is not the end of the pandemic.
"There is still significant community transmission," he said.