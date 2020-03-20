County to stop in-person payments March 23; reprieve given for pet owners

For the protection of our residents and county employees, Charles County Government will not accept in-person payments at the county government locations in La Plata and Waldorf and the Department of Emergency Services Building, starting Monday, March 23, according to a county press release. No cash payments will be accepted at this time.
For the safety of our pet owners, the Animal Control Division is establishing a 30-day amnesty on pet license renewals so that our pet owners can remain at home respecting social distancing.
The following procedures for various payment services will be implemented until further notice:
• Electronic payments: www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/services/online-payments.
• Telephone payments - Taxes & Water/Sewer – 1-866-692-6828.
For Mail payments, with included invoice, these are the addresses:
• Taxes and deeds: Charles County Treasury at P.O. Box 2607, La Plata, MD 20646.
• Water/Sewer Payments: Charles County Government, P.O. Box 1630, La Plata, MD 20646.
• Red light/speed camera citations: Charles County Government, P.O. Box 1660, Waldorf, MD 20604.
• False Alarm Reduction Unit registration fees and fines: Charles County Department of Emergency Services, 10425 Audie Lane, La Plata, MD 20646.
• Animal license: Charles County Animal Control, 10425 Audie Lane, La Plata, MD 20646. Print and fill out the order form available at: https://bit.ly/3982Zy3.
• Drop box, check or money order payments with included invoice: 200 Baltimore St., La Plata, and 3670 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf.
The county will accept lien certifications via the mail, fax or electronically through the county website at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov. These documents will be forwarded by mail or e-mail based on the submitters request.
The county will accept deed payments via the mail, or electronically through Simplifile at www.simplifile.com, or by calling 1-800-460-5657. Documents will not be available for pick up in the Treasury Office after March 20. Treasury will mail documents to the submitter or deliver them to the courthouse.
Questions may be directed as follows:
• Liens and Recordings – 301-645-0685, 301-870-2249 or treasurer@charlescountymd.gov.
• Tax and all other payments – 301-645-0685, 301-870-2249 or treasurer@charlescountymd.gov.
• Water and sewer billing – 301-645-0624, 301-870-2542, Fax 301-885-1313 or wsbilling@charlescountymd.gov.
• Traffic operations - 301-932-3519
Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.