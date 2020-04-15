Court closures extended through June 5

All circuit and district courts in the Maryland Judiciary system, court offices, administrative offices and the clerks' offices are restricted to emergency operations through June 5, an extension of the last order which was to end in early May.
Due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, court closures and trial proceedings have ceased in compliance with Gov. Larry Hogan (R) stay at home order and the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although some operations are at a standstill, some remain functioning, including matters that can be addressed without a proceeding and matters that can be conducted remotely using communication platforms, according to an order signed by Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera.
According to the order, each county's emergency matters must be heard by sufficient judges. Essential court personnel, including court administrators, clerks of courts, administrative clerks and administrative heads of units of the judiciary are still reporting for work. The essential personnel will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For emergency matters, all incumbent Maryland judges are cross-designated to sit in on the matter and are required to respond in person, by phone or email, according to Barbera's order.
Matters that will still be heard include bail reviews and bench warrants, juvenile detention hearings, new peace order petitions and new domestic violence protection petitions.
Additionally, some inmates will potentially be released to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. At-risk inmates, with careful regard for communities, will potentially be set free, according to the order.
Additional considerations for whether inmates are released include whether they suffer from other medical conditions that make them susceptible to the virus, if they are displaying symptoms, resources available to the inmate and whether they pose a threat to the community.
The administrative judges of the circuit courts and the district administrative judges of the district courts are communicating with justice system stakeholders to identify which inmates may be eligible.
Judges are also being encouraged to consider the introduction of new defendants into the Maryland prisons and detention centers. In addition, judges are asked to expedite the handling of motions involving bond reviews, child support and body attachments.
Considerations for incarcerating a new defendant include if there is a serious health risk posed by incarceration and whether or they present a danger to the community.