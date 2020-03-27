COVID-19 impacts St. Mary's farmers

As the demand for food has dramatically increased over the past few weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local farmers are seeing impacts to their operations.
Ben Beall, an educator at the University of Maryland’s agricultural extension in St. Mary’s County, told The Enterprise this week “a number of things happened at once. The demand at local farm stands and markets increased fairly dramatically,” especially over the last week and a half.
The demand for local meat, cheese and winter produce has made “supply a bit of an issue,” Beall said, but “farmers are doing their best to meet the increased demand for local products, and come May and June there will be an abundance of produce.”
Around this time of the year is when corn is typically planted. Potential supply shortages of things such as as seeds and fertilizers is a concern for farmers right now, as well, since COVID-19 has caused a number of shipping and manufacturing problems globally. There has been “no issue with critical input yet,” but many expect to encounter complications, according to Beall.
There is also a growing concern with labor workers since the suspension of all new, non-emergency visa applications in Mexico. While some farmers rely on H2A workers, or temporary agricultural workers, for hard labor, Beall said locally there should be an adequate labor force to not have a huge impact.
Jamie Raley, the district three director of the Maryland Farm Bureau, said in an interview this week that crab-picking houses on the shores, which do rely on H2A workers, will “be devastated with no one to help.”
The farmer mentioned the pandemic is definitely “adversely impacting segments of agriculture” as orders and events are getting cancelled, along with school tours of farms.
Many local farm stands have recently “had an uptick in sales,” Raley said.
Brian Russell of Russell Brothers Farm in Morganza said this week, starting about two weeks ago “a lot more people are coming in, including first-time customers looking for a safe food supply” while grocery store shelves have been cleaned out.
He said he’s not used to handling so many people at once and has had trouble keeping up with the demand while many local meat markets use the same butcher. “We’ve asked him to triple his normal production,” Russell said.
Despite the obstacles, “farmers are doing their best to provide the food and fiber the community needs to live,” Raley said.
Since agriculture is considered an essential industry, farmers will continue to work and provide for the community. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) encourages farmers markets in the state to remain open as a resource for residents in a time of need, but to take proper precautions like disinfecting on a regular basis, limiting the amount of people in confined spaces and providing hand washing stations.
Farmers markets will be opening on schedule, according to Chris Kaselemis, director of the county’s department of economic development. The North St. Mary’s County Farmers Market in Charlotte Hall will open next Wednesday, the Home Grown Farm Market south of Lexington Park will open April 4 and the California Farmers Market plans to open April 25.
“It’s important that farmers can still sell products and people still have food,” he told The Enterprise.
After discussion with the health department, the decision was made to remake the farmers markets into drive-thrus, limiting physical interaction.
“We want minimal interaction” between the vendors and the customers, and “we think a drive-thru is the best for that,” Kaselemis said.
In addition, non-latex gloves will be provided to the markets, as well as a porta-potty at the station in the Charlotte Hall library parking lot, for vendors to use while the library is closed, along with a hand-washing station.
