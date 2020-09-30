A presentation from the Charles County Department of Health noted 81 COVID-19 positive patients in the county were recorded from Sept. 14 to Sept. 21, the lowest weekly total since mid July.
Additionally, over the same timespan, no emergency medical services transportations of COVID-19 patients took place. Furthermore, four deaths were recorded.
Michelle Lilly, director for the Charles County Department of Emergency Services, during the Sept. 29 Charles commissioners virtual session noted a drop in the county’s positivity rate to 2.92% from 4.58%, on par with the state’s rate of 2.51%.
“We are hopeful that we can continue the trend,” she said. “As the positivity percentage declines, so did the overall number of positive cases, with 81 total for last week. ... Unfortunately there were four deaths contributed to COVID last week.”
She told meeting attendees that 2,909 negative test results came back, more than the previous week of 2,747.
Dr. Dianna Abney, health officer for the Charles County Department of Health, stressed to meeting attendees the importance of using personal protective equipment. She said proper usage is vital to continue the downward in the county.
An application for personal protective equipment is on the commissioners’ website, www.charlescountymd.gov, she noted. “You just need to fill that out and make an appointment to get PPE. ... This is through our COVID grant,” she said.
Tuesday, she added, was the last day for testing at the VEIP site in Waldorf. However, testing commences Oct. 6 at Regency Furniture Stadium.
“Our testings will only be on Tuesdays,” she said, adding it will be drive-thru only, on an appointment basis and take place from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the stadium.
