COVID cancels to-go meals

A coronavirus outbreak caused the four drive-up meal distribution school sites to shut down on Thursday.
It was unclear by press time Thursday whether any meals would be provided at those sites, or possibly other sites, on Friday.
The public schools have been providing free meals to students in need at Greenview Knolls Elementary, Leonardtown Elementary, Margaret Brent Middle and Lexington Park Elementary on Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A press release from the St. Mary’s health department sent after 5 p.m. on Wednesday said public school employees involved with food distribution underwent universal testing and one or more test showed positive results of COVID-19.
The health department states facilities were cleaned and employees were tested that day.
“Thankfully, exposure risk to community members who received food through the SMCPS drive-up meal service is extremely low as distribution did not involve close contact between staff and those picking up food,” Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer said in a press release. “Our health department is working very closely with SMCPS to investigate and respond to this situation.”
The release states the county’s health, social and emergency service departments are working together to create a “backup food distribution mechanism” that starts today, May 29.
“We are coordinating with the St. Mary’s County Health Department. I am not able to provide any additional information beyond what was in the press release yesterday,” Jeff Walker, an assistant superintendent told The Enterprise through an email.
“We are doing everything we can to establish a new process for food pick-up while ensuring the safety of our team members and of the families who rely on these meals,” Superintendent Scott Smith said in a press release.
The health department said more information and updates about meal distribution through the Community Feeding Program is on its way.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews