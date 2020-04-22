CSM braces for financial hardship; campuses closed through Aug. 16

The College of Southern Maryland announced in a press release Wednesday that it is "offering employees with 20 years or more of service a voluntary separation incentive and offering all employees a voluntary workload reduction," part of a plan to brace for financial hardship due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The workforce actions include a "soft hiring freeze," as well.
All campuses will remain closed to the public through Aug. 16, according to the press release, but online learning will continue.
“Many college operations will also have to be suspended or temporarily reduced until it is safe for us to reopen fully,” CSM President Maureen Murphy told faculty and staff, via video, according to the press release. “The college must now take steps to reshape our workforce for this current environment. By reshaping our work, we will be able to respond more nimbly to the virus and its impact.”
Recognizing that registration for the fall term opened Monday, April 20, the college decided last weekend to freeze tuition for the fall semester. Tuition is set by the CSM Board of Trustees.
“CSM leadership, faculty, and staff have shown amazing commitment to our students in these unprecedented times,” CSM Board of Trustee Chairman Ted Harwood said in the press release. “Their collective, and ongoing, response to this pandemic shines a light on their compassion, resiliency, and commitment to our learners and our community. The CSM team are forward-thinkers and they have the Board’s full support, respect, and gratitude.”
In addition to the tuition freeze, CSM has taken numerous steps to help students, including moving instruction to a virtual environment on March 16; closing campuses to the public March 17; reaching out to personally contact nearly 600 students who expressed they needed help to connect them with resources; and loaning students laptop computers.
On April 15, the college waived the $20 per credit online course fee for its 2020 summer sessions. The waiver has been extended to the fall semester to help further ease the pressure associated with transitioning to an online learning environment and recover from the economic downfall, the press release stated.
The CSM Foundation has also provided more than $25,000 in student emergency aid including funds for 125 students who identified food insecurity as an issue. The CSM Foundation continues to work — raising more than $50,000 — to support students with food and living incidentals, education supplies, transportation and tuition assistance.
“This is very difficult for everyone,” Murphy said in the press release. “We are a family, and families care for each other, especially during hard times. However, we also have to be honest and transparent and recognize that the future workforce of the college and the larger society will look different on the other side of this pandemic. And while these times are true hardships, I have never been more certain — convinced even — that the CSM team is the strongest strategic partner to help lift our communities and rebuild our economy. The steps we are taking today will help us remain a critical part of the solution.”
Along with limiting public access to campuses, CSM has made several operational changes that can be tracked at ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/.
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in close contact with their professors if they have any questions about their courses.