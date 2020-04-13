CSM extends remote learning through May 31; campuses remain closed

The College of Southern Maryland announced Monday that it will maintain a virtual learning environment for its students for the rest of the spring semester, and faculty and staff will continue to operate remotely through May 31.
CSM’s campuses remain restricted to pre-approved and authorized personnel. This date may again be extended if necessary in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus, according to a CSM press release.
“At times like this, it is difficult to find the words to address all the emotions that come with so many uncertainties,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said in the press release. “But we believe that we will get through these challenging days together — and we will be stronger for it, on the other side.”
Along with limiting public access to campuses, CSM has made several operational changes that can be tracked at ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/.
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses and stay in close contact with their professors if they have any questions about their courses, according to the release.
CSM officials said they will share information as quickly as possible when and if these new operating conditions change. All updates can be found at ready.csmd.edu/.