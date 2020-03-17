The College of Southern Maryland will maintain a virtual learning environment for its students but limit access to its La Plata, Leonardtown and Prince Frederick campuses in a move to deepen its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Effective March 17, CSM campuses will be closed to the public, except for employees and current students, until further notice.
In addition, CSM was advised by the National Junior College Athletic Association that all spring sports are canceled for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester, according to a release sent Monday by the college.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," Christopher Parker, NJCAA president and CEO said in a statement released Monday. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
“These are uncharted territories for all of us,” CSM President Maureen Murphy said in the college's release. “We are all doing our part and following national guidance to create additional social distancing for our faculty, staff and students. But be assured CSM’s faculty and staff are here for our learners. We are still teaching, still providing students services, and still tutoring. We may look a little different this semester, but we are still here for our students and learning will not be canceled.”
Murphy added that CSM is also extending its cutoff date to withdraw or change to audit/credit without a grade. Originally set for Friday, March 20, students will now have until April 11 to make that decision.
“We want our students to have time to absorb everything that is happening all around us and not make rash decisions,” Murphy continued.
CSM leadership also decided Monday to close the St. Charles Children’s Learning Center, located on CSM’s La Plata campus.
“Maintaining a healthy and safe environment for our littlest ones is of the highest importance,” Murphy said.
In addition to limiting public access to campuses, CSM has made several operational changes that can be tracked at ready.csmd.edu/covid-19/.
Students should make sure they are monitoring their CSM student email accounts, as well as the MyLearning course shells for their individual courses, and stay in close contact with their professors if they have any questions about their courses.
CSM is in close contact with local, state and federal authorities, and will share information as quickly as possible when and if these new operating conditions change. All updates can be found at http://ready.csmd.edu/.
Anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 or any other flu-like symptoms, such as sore throat, body ache, congestion, should not come to CSM campuses. Anyone exhibiting these symptoms will be required to leave campus immediately.
For additional information about the status of COVID-19, Marylanders can call 211, text MDReady to 898211 to receive text updates, or go online to 211md.org.