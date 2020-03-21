D.C. resident who works in St. Mary’s tests positive for COVID-19

St. Mary’s County Health Department announced Saturday that it has been notified that a Washington, D.C., resident who works at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in St. Mary’s County has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
While this will not be classified as a St. Mary’s case, the St. Mary’s health department will conduct a public health investigation in coordination with the D.C. health department and the Maryland Department of Health, according to a release from the local health department.
The individual is a woman in her 40s who is isolating in her D.C. home, is currently symptomatic, and is being monitored by the D.C. health department.
“We are in the process of identifying potential risks to St. Mary's County residents," Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer, said in the release. “Our Infectious Disease team will directly contact individual community members who may have been exposed to coordinate any needed testing and monitoring for symptoms. If at any point in our investigation we feel that there was risk of broader community exposure, we will notify the public.”
The health department urges community members to continue infection prevention measures and social distancing such as avoiding groups of 10 or more persons and keeping at least six feet away from ill persons. For those who are sick, stay home and away from others. For those who need medical attention, call ahead to a primary care doctor or health care facility, or use 911 if in a medical emergency.
For local COVID-19 updates and information, visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.