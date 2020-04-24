Data shows black residents have more COVID-19 cases in St. Mary's and state

Black residents are infected by the coronavirus at a higher rate than other races, racial data from the county and state shows, although they are the minority population.
St. Mary’s health department recently added a new page to its website that tracks age, ZIP code, gender and race of COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Meena Brewster, the county’s health officer, said identifying differences in data makes them question why the differences exist “and may point to needed community action to address those factors. This helps us achieve health equity for our whole community.”
The race and ethnicity data shows of the 130 confirmed virus cases as of Thursday morning in the county, 44 were African American residents and 47 were white residents, while 39 people were in the other or not identified category.
“The data we have seems to suggest that African American residents in our county are being diagnosed with COVID-19 more than expected out of all of those who are diagnosed. However, the data is incomplete. There are a large number of people diagnosed who have not identified their race/ethnicity and there are likely others in St. Mary’s who have not been tested but have the illness,” Brewster said.
She added that national statistics show African Americans are being diagnosed at higher rates and the disparities are being investigated.
Maryland’s coronavirus site also tracks race and ethnicity data for patients in the state. Thursday morning’s statewide numbers showed of the 15,737 confirmed cases, black residents accounted for 5,800 of confirmed cases, 289 deaths and 21 probable deaths, meaning the person’s death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but it is not yet confirmed by a laboratory test.
The next highest numbers by race are white residents with 3,662 confirmed cases, 258 deaths and 39 probable deaths. Followed by the hispanic community with 2,130 confirmed cases and 72 deaths. Racial data for over 3,200 other cases and three dozen deaths is not available.
Although black Marylanders have the most cases, the U.S. Census Bureau reports they make up close to a third of the state’s population. St. Mary’s population includes 78.3% of white residents and 14.7% of black residents.
“I think COVID is just highlighting issues the black community has been facing for a while. I guess this may be an opportunity for people to see some of the issues we have with the health care system, access and whatnot,” William “BJ” Hall, president of St. Mary’s NAACP, said.
Hall said someone described the racial data perfectly by saying, “I’m shocked, but I’m not surprised.” He said the numbers already highlight the problem and if someone cannot see that, he won’t bother arguing with that person. He said he becomes frustrated with those who don’t see this as systematic racism and there are people in this community who do not want to acknowledge it.
Robert Martinez of Ridge submitted a letter to The Enterprise titled “When all fails, blame racism” this week in response to a column that highlighted coronavirus racial data in the state and country.
“People must take responsibility for themselves, not society taking their responsibility. The deaths, incarcerations, poor health facilities — are all tragic and devastating to Americans of all color. Once again, when rational thought/analysis fails — use skewed unrelated statistics and blanket edicts — blame racism,” he wrote.
Martinez did not respond to request for comment by press time.
Vernon Gray of California told The Enterprise high numbers for black residents doesn’t make the virus racist, and the higher case numbers in women doesn’t make the virus sexist.
“It’s somewhat premature in the available data to draw too many correlations to race, ethnicities or even sexes,” he said.
St. Mary’s health department data shows the number of cases fairly evenly split between males and females; state data does show more females than males, in terms of number of cases, although more males are listed as dying from COVID-19.
Gray noted that those who are less privileged will have less access to health care and become more vulnerable to the virus. He also said that underlying health conditions are also a major factor, especially when it comes to age. Gray added that diabetes being more prevalent in “particular ethnic groups” would be an explanation for a racial disparity.
Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) wrote a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) on Tuesday acknowledging the racial disparity in the state and that black residents consists of 37% of the cases that day.
“Black Americans are at a higher risk of exposure to this virus through frontline jobs without telework options. Additionally, people of color are more likely to be uninsured and have a higher risk of asthma, heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. Decades of implicit racial bias in our health care system, from diagnosis to treatment, have put many black Americans at a default disadvantage as the nation confronts this pandemic,” he wrote.
Hoyer suggested a few actions the state should take, like setting up testing locations in Prince George’s County (the district with the most cases), providing more public health education and develop plans to address long-term racial health disparities.
Tom Oakley of Drayden said having racial data is “extremely important” and “no one group should be suffering.”
He said he sees and hears comments on social media and news outlets that show some people try to avoid the racial data or blame the victims. Oakley said he checks St. Mary’s health department site every day for stats and the racial data is not in proportion with the population numbers.
He and Brewster both said they hope the department will never have to report racial disparities in the number of COVID-19 deaths — Brewster said that race breakdowns are only provided when the numbers are high enough to protect patience confidentiality.
Twitter: @KristenEntNews