Defense wins championships...and keeps the virus away

The Arc Southern Maryland’s McIntosh House residents Kimberly Stewart, front, and from left, Grayson Jones, Charles Windsor, Ronald Noordzy, Kelly Goelling and Michael Bussard show their team pride as they defend against corona. In keeping with the theme of the recent NFL draft, the Arc Southern Maryland asked its residents to dress in their favorite team’s gear and then posted the photos on its Facebook page.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

