Dem clubs to host virtual circuit court candidate forum May 20

The Veterans and Western Democratic Clubs of Charles County will hold a virtual Charles County Circuit Court candidate forum with candidates Adrienne Davis, Patrick Devine and Makeba Gibbs at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20. The forum moderator will be Derrick Terry, second vice president of Veterans Democratic Club of Charles County and Vicinity. Join the forum online at www.facebook.com/vetdems/. For more information, email terrydn@gmail.com.
Fisheries advisory committee to meet via Zoom
The Potomac River Fisheries Commission Oyster/Clam Advisory Committee, which is comprised of private citizens and industry representatives, will meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, via Zoom conference call.
Items on the agenda include, but are not limited to, a report on the 2019-20 oyster harvest and COVID-19 related issues; an update of oyster projects including Nice Bridge mitigation, Knott’s HollowSMA, Great Neck Bar shell planting, Cornfield Harbor alternative substrate planting, and Swan Point SMA. Possible items for public hearing consideration at the June commission meeting will also be discussed.
Any recommendations developed by this committee will be forwarded to the Potomac River Fisheries Commission for consideration prior to implementation.
This virtual meeting is open to the public and all interested persons are invited to attend. To join the Zoom meeting, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/83500384886. the meeting ID number is 835 0038 4886.
Individuals may also listen in by calling 1-301-715-8592. The meeting ID is 835 0038 4886.
Library expands access with new online resources
The Charles County Public Library is now providing online customer service through a live web chat feature on its website, as well as expanding its digital collection to include two new digital platforms, according to a CCPL news release. Available now, the new live web chat service connects directly to staff to answer library questions, and provide assistance via its website. CCPL has also added two new digital resources, Freegal Music and Kanopy.
The new live web chat service is available during the library’s regular business hours, with brand new hours on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., which the library has never offered before. There is also a direct translate feature. Users can type their questions in Spanish and will receive their replies in Spanish as well.
Freegal Music is a free music service that offers 3 hours of streaming every day and 3 downloads per week to keep forever. The catalog includes over 16 million songs, millions of albums, hundreds of curated playlists, the ability to create your own playlists, thousands of audio books and thousands of music videos. In total the collection is comprised of music from over 40,000 labels with music that originates in over 100 countries. Free apps are available at the App Store and Google Play.
Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Umbrella Entertainment, Madman Entertainment, Under the Milky Way, SND Films and thousands of independent filmmakers.
Freegal and Kanopy are free for users with a library card.
The library previously announced expanded offerings for two other digital resources, Hoopla and RB Digital. An increase in borrowing limit was raised from five checkouts per month to eight for its most popular digital resource, Hoopla. Hoopla provides access to thousands of movies, TV shows, eBooks, audiobooks and more with no hold lists. RB Digital provides access to more than 3,200 free online versions of the most popular magazines. The service is funded through the Southern Maryland Regional Library Association, Inc.
For more information about these resources, to sign up for a library card, and more, please visit our website www.ccplonline.org.
Early-exit option bolsters nursing workforce
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Maryland School of Nursing has approved an early-exit option for students who want to begin working as nursing graduates in an effort to bolster the nursing workforce, according to a Monday press release.
The early-exit option is available to select students in the entry-into-practice bachelor of science in nursing program and clinical nurse leader master’s option, students of which who are scheduled to graduate on May 14 from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.
Gov. Larry Hogan’s public health surge plan has called for the addition of up to 6,000 hospital beds across the state, including the reopening of Laurel Hospital as well as a field hospital and alternate care site at the Baltimore Convention Center, which is now open. The School of Nursing has collaborated with the chief nursing officers of major hospital systems in linking UMSON’s early-exit students to these institutions, which in addition to the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Medicine includes MedStar Health, Holy Cross Health and Shady Grove Adventist. The school has 98 BSN and 53 CNL students who are qualified to request an early exit, according to the press release.
“We are very pleased to partner with key Maryland health care systems to support them in meeting their needs for nursing personnel during this incredibly critical time,” Jane Kirschling, dean of the School of Nursing, said in the release. “The UMSON students opting into our early-exit option are well prepared and fully equipped to make a major contribution through their service as nursing graduates.”
To be eligible for the early-exit option, students need to meet specific GPA and academic program requirements. Once interested students notify the School of their desire to participate, UMSON will provide a letter to these students that they can provide to prospective employers stating that they have met all the program requirements and have qualified for and taken an early-exit option from UMSON.
No Kid Hungry announces online meal finder
The nonprofit organization No Kid Hungry announced the launch of a brand new ‘Free Meals Finder’ map, a resource that makes it easier than ever for families to find the closest meal distribution site in their community at the touch of a button, according to a news release.
With schools across the country closed amidst the coronavirus pandemic and many families facing lost jobs and wages, No Kid Hungry wants to ensure kids who usually eat free and reduced price meals at school are getting food at home and families know where they can access emergency meals during this crisis, the release stated.
The interactive map is available in both English and Spanish at www.NoKidHungry.org/Help and filters by location while also showing meal times.
Md. School for the Blind delivers distance learning
Developing and delivering accessible remote learning for students who have complex needs and abilities can be challenging under ideal conditions.
The Maryland School for the Blind staff is going above and beyond to continue to deliver quality educational and support services remotely to their hundreds of visually impaired and multiply disabled students across the state of Maryland, according to an MSB news release.
The staff at MSB are using technology and creative programming to meet the students’ needs by tailoring a distance learning plan for each student, including delivery of the appropriate physical materials, technology and resources needed to accomplish each goal.
The team of professionals including teachers, therapists, social workers, career, residential and recreation specialists are finding creative ways to engage students through on-line platforms and social media groups. Many are leading virtual classes, events, and activities. The physical education and athletic coaches are even conducting a virtual track and field team since the team’s season was cancelled.
Heather Johnson, MSB braille instructor, has been planning and creating braille reading and writing activities and mailing them home to her students since the day school closed on March 13.
She has been touching base via video and email to review her students work and to connect and answer questions from their families. She has recorded videos of herself giving directions, shared videos on how to load braille paper, care for a braille writer and how the braille dots correspond with the keys.
Music is bringing people together more than ever during this uncertain time and even though she can’t be with her students in person, Danielle Long, MSB music therapist, has created her own YouTube Channel for students and their families. She has been adding music therapy session playlists, “music choice” activities, as well as curated playlists featuring music related to various goals or topics.
To learn more about MSB visit www.marylandschoolfortheblind.org or contact Dotty Raynor @dottyr@mdschblind.org.
Alzheimer’s Association offers free virtual classes
The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter has announced that it is offering free virtual education programs to help caregivers and their families,, according to a news release from the organization. Each virtual education program is approximately one hour and allows the audience to ask questions and engage with others.
Following is a list of webinars scheduled for May. Participation is free. Registration is required to receive the login information for the webinar. To register, visit alz.org/nca or call the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900.
Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research
Wednesday, May 6, 10–11 a.m.
Tuesday, May 12, 10–11 a.m.
Tuesday, May 19, 1–2:30 p.m.
Learn about the latest research providing insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help you keep your brain and body healthy as you age.
Know the 10 Signs: Early Detection Matters
Tuesday, May 12, 1–2:30 p.m.
Recognize common warning signs of Alzheimer’s disease and learn what symptoms to look for in yourself and others.
Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
Tuesday, May 5, 1–2:30 p.m.
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. It’s a progressive and fatal brain disease and is the most common form of dementia. Learn how Alzheimer’s affects the brain, detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment, and much more.
Effective Communications Strategies
Tuesday, May 26, 1–2:30 p.m.
Learn how to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.
Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
Monday, May 18, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Learn about some of the common triggers for behaviors associated with dementia, how to assess the person’s needs, and how to intervene effectively.
The Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter also is offering telephone and virtual support groups. To find a group that meets on a convenient day and time, visit alz.org/nca or call the Association’s free 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900. The helpline is available around the clock, 365 days a year, with professional staff ready to provide reliable information and support to for caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all dementia.
State fair scholarship applications being accepted
The Maryland State Fair is currently seeking two-year college, four-year college and trade school applicants for the F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary and the Marlin K. Hoff Memorial Scholarship programs. Scholarship rules and applications may be obtained at www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships. Completed applications and supplemental information must be submitted electronically, no later than 11:59 p.m. on June 1, to scholarshipinfo@marylandstatefair.com. Recipients of the scholarships will be recognized at special ceremonies during the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The F. Grove Miller Maryland State Fair Honorary $2,000 Scholarships recognize the importance of education and participation in the Maryland State Fair.
Applicants must be permanent residents of Maryland who have exhibited at the 2019 Maryland State Fair. They must be enrolled, and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college or trade school. Recipients will be selected based on their involvement in the Maryland State Fair, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. Four winners will be selected and will each receive a $2,000 scholarship. The scholarships will be presented during the 4-H/FFA Judging Award Program at the 2020 Maryland State Fair.
The Marlin K. Hoff Memorial $2,000 Scholarship will be awarded to one Maryland youth who has carried a 4-H, FFA or breed organization dairy project, has participated in the 2019 Maryland State Fair and is enrolled and entering their freshman through senior year, in a two-year college, four-year college, or trade school. The recipient will be selected on the basis of involvement in the dairy industry, academic performance, leadership qualities, future goals and financial need. The scholarship will be awarded during the Maryland Holstein Futurity at the 2020 Maryland State Fair. For additional information, visit www.marylandstatefair.com/general-info/scholarships.
Maryland Health Benefit Exchange deadline extended
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange today announced an extension until June 15 of the special enrollment period that began in mid-March to help uninsured Marylanders during the State of Emergency for Coronavirus (COVID-19) declared by Gov. Larry Hogan. Uninsured Marylanders may enroll through the state’s health insurance marketplace, MarylandHealthConnection.gov.
Individuals also can download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 1-855-642-8572 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Request or select “Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.”
The enrollment period began Monday, March 16, and will now run through Monday, June 15.
Help is available in more than 200 languages through the call center, as well as Relay service for the deaf and hard of hearing. Trained navigators and brokers statewide will offer help enrolling over the phone. You can find locations and contact information at MarylandHealthConnection.gov or the mobile app.
For additional details about Maryland’s response to the ongoing pandemic, visit governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus. Health resource information is at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.