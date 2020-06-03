Dept. of Natural Resources lists free fishing days for June, July

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources offers license-free fishing days on June 6, June 13, and July 4 — a free option to explore Maryland’s diverse and unique fishing experiences without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration.
Following Governor Larry Hogan’s announcement of Stage One of the ‘Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery,’ the state has expanded opportunities for outdoor exercise and recreation in the state. Anglers are advised to follow social distancing and other precautions as outlined in the department’s update regarding Maryland outdoor recreation.
Maryland hosts license-free fishing days annually on the first two Saturdays in June and on the Independence Day holiday. On these days, any individual may catch and possess fin fish in any tidal and non-tidal waters of Maryland, as long as it’s for recreational purposes. All anglers must follow current size and catch limits found in the department’s fishing and crabbing guide, at www.eregulations.com/maryland/fishing//.
The department also has dozens of other resources to help new or experienced anglers, including angler access maps, Click Before You Cast environmental monitoring reports, and fish identification charts.
Aside from these free fishing days and certain license-free areas, anyone 16 or older fishing in Maryland must possess a license, which can be obtained or renewed online at compass.dnr.maryland.gov/dnrcompassportal or on the department’s mobile app. During the current State of Emergency, Hogan has granted a grace period for anyone whose valid license has expired since March 5.
Stewart hosting virtual town hall
Charles County Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart (D), District 3, will host a Facebook Live with Charles County Public School’s Superintendent of Schools Kimberly Hill and Charles County Board of Education Chair Virginia R. McGraw. Tune in on Thursday, June 4, at 5 p.m. at www.facebook.com/CharlesCounty.
Senator accepting service academy applications
U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) announced that his office is now accepting applications from students in Maryland for nominations to one of the Uniformed Service Academies for the class of 2025.
All applications and supporting materials must be received electronically by 5 p.m. on Sept. 30. More information, including the online application and related COVID-19 updates can be found at www.vanhollen.senate.gov/constituent-services/academy-nominations.
Qualified applicants will interview with Van Hollen’s Service Academy Advisory Board in November. In the past, interviews have been held at the University of Maryland Global Campus in Largo, Maryland.
Maryland tax office open for appointments
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) reopened the Waldorf branch tax office on Monday for appointment-only visits. In total, nine of 12 branch offices were reopened after closing under emergency orders March 19.
In accordance with Gov. Larry Hogan’s “Roadmap to Recovery,” some agency employees returned to the Annapolis office on May 18 to open and process a backlog of 100,000 paper personal income tax returns, according to a press release from the Office of the Comptroller. Paper income tax return processing was suspended April 15 due to concerns of essential employee safety during the pandemic.
Any taxpayer who needs to visit the Waldorf branch office must make an appointment in advance by accessing www.marylandtaxes.gov and clicking on locations. Visitors to branch offices must follow all mask and social distancing requirements. No walk-in service will be provided. Offices will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We are still encouraging taxpayers to file electronically and ask their questions by email,” Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) said in the press release. “To help families during these financially challenging times, we have extended the deadline for filing and for payment of state income taxes until July 15.” Taxpayers can email their questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.
Individual and corporate income tax filings were extended from April 15 to July 15 this year. This extension applies for both state and federal taxes. No interest or penalty will be imposed if 2019 tax payments are made by July 15. Business tax filing deadlines also have been extended to July 15. The deadline for June payments of the alcohol tax and admissions & amusement tax, which are due on the 10th day of the month, also has been extended to July 15. Business taxpayers who file and pay by the extended due date will receive a waiver of interest and penalties.
The agency has set up a dedicated email address — taxpayerrelief@marylandtaxes.gov — to assist businesses with extension-related questions. Business owners can also contact the Comptroller’s Ombudsman at ombudsman@marylandtaxes.gov.
Arbor Day Foundation helps people identify trees
The Arbor Day Foundation has a book that helps people identify trees in a simple, step-by-step process. The book, “What Tree Is That?,” is available for a $5 donation to the nonprofit tree-planting organization.
“What Tree Is That?” is a fun, easy-to-use tree identification guide that features hand-drawn botanical illustrations highlighting the distinctive characteristics of many tree species, according to a foundation press release. Nature lovers and professional arborists alike have called this pocket field guide a must-have, user-friendly resource, according to the foundation. Its full-color illustrations are in precise detail and depict natural colors, shapes and textures so users can make a positive species identification in a few steps.
The Arbor Day Foundation offers this book to help people identify trees throughout the eastern and central regions of the United States. It also has a wester region book and one for North America. “What Tree Is That?” uses a step-by-step approach for identifying the species of each tree, explaining what to look for in the shape and arrangement of the leaves, differences in the leafstalks and specific characteristics of fruits, flowers, buds and bark.
“What Tree is That?” is also available as an online interactive version at arborday.org. To obtain a tree identification guide in full color, visit arborday.org or send your name, address and $5 for each guide to: What Tree Is That?, Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410.