Despite pandemic, push for St. Mary's youth center continues

While the final YMCA exploratory committee meeting for St. Mary’s County was postponed due to COVID-19, the community is still working to make sure the project does not lose momentum.
Marcia Greenberg, member of the YMCA steering committee, said, “Everyone was hot to trot” on March 19, when the last meeting was originally planned, but since then, it hasn’t been rescheduled, “either in person or virtually,” she said. “Reportedly, [the exploratory committee] is working on setting up a virtual meeting.”
She noted the differences between the steering committee and the exploratory committee, as the former is an informal alliance of people who represent the community’s desire for a YMCA and the latter is a formal organization established by county government, in this case, to help determine how a YMCA would do in the St. Mary’s and to select potential locations for the facility.
At the last meeting in February, the exploratory committee decided on three Lexington Park locations to recommend for a feasibility study — a site located on Shangri-La Drive next to the Lexington Park library, a site next to the Great Mills Swimming Pool and a site next to Nicolet Park. In addition, the scope of work for the study was approved, which will determine which of the selected sites will be the most optimal for the community center.
A lot of energy had been generated for the project within the community, Greenberg said, but she mentioned a concern of it “fizzling” if they wait too long to make the next move. The final meeting was anticipated to be well attended and the steering committee was going to “rally people to get to the public [budget] forum in April,” before that hearing was physically closed to the public and conducted virtually.
She said the county commissioners are reviewing the budget carefully, since they had to make some cuts to make up for a projected revenue loss due to expenses associated with COVID-19.
“We don’t want the YMCA to suffer as a result,” she said, adding the steering committee had sent a letter to the county commissioners outlining the importance of maintaining the $75,000 set aside for the study.
Greenberg said they want commissioners to know they aren’t backing down, and they want the exploratory committee to know they are being watched, as well.
“They need to do what they need to get [the study] moving,” she said, which includes submitting a report to commissioners. “No report has been submitted yet … we don’t know much about it.”
The steering committee usually meets at the end of every month and has held two virtual meetings since the lockdown.
“Those who are committed remain committed,” she said. “We’re trying to keep the issue alive. … The YMCA would have been a valuable partner amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to Bennett Wilson, chair of the YMCA exploratory committee, “The county is working on scheduling the next meeting,” which will most likely take place in early June via teleconference.
“There will be a limited ability for people to make comments,” she said last week, but community members will have the opportunity to call into the meeting to provide their comments or ask questions.
Wilson claimed there is a “fair amount of work on the backend” that committee members are working through, including considering all verbal and submitted input.
“We’ve gotten a lot of letters,” she said, mentioning the committee is able to “explore how a YMCA would do in the county,” because of the high volume of community interest. “We’re excited to be close to the first phase of getting it down.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said last week he was “under the impression” the project hadn’t moved forward since the last meeting was postponed, but once the group submits their list of possible locations, that information would be given to a consultant to begin the feasibility study.
Although commissioners are “looking closely at the budget and reallocating a little over $4 million out of it,” he said the feasibility study for the community center “stayed in the capital improvement projects budget fully funded,” while funding for other projects, including $1.8 million for engineering at the sheriff’s headquarters facility in Leonardtown, was pushed back.
