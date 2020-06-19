Dining options open up

Around 20 restaurants were able to get up and running with outdoor and indoor dining within a day or two recently.
That’s the word from Calvert County Economic Development director Kelly Robertson-Slagle.
When Gov. Larry Hogan (R) gave the go-ahead for such in executive orders that took effect May 29 for outdoor dining and June 12 for indoor dining, the county was ready.
“In anticipation of the possibility of allowing outdoor seating, we convened a group of regulatory agencies,” she said. “We tried to be as proactive as we could.”
Some restaurants were already allowed to operate with outdoor dining, but for those who weren’t, they had to submit some information along with a drawing that showed proper social distancing and the flow of vehicular traffic, if applicable.
Businesses could email, fax or deliver the information in person to Calvert County Department of Planning and Zoning. After reviewing it, that department forwarded it to the Calvert County Health Department, which passed it on to the liquor board, and then it came back to planning before the business was notified.
“We were ahead of the game,” she said. “We were able to get a majority approved before the 5 p.m. opening (on May 29). County staff just did a phenomenal job.”
Robertson-Slagle said they followed a similar model in regard to indoor dining, which is now allowed at 50% capacity.
Five of the nine employees in economic development worked on the restaurant approvals, she said. Staff provided suggestions to businesses as needed so they could get up and running quickly.
“It took much longer in some other jurisdictions,” she said, such as St. Mary’s County, for example.
Calvert County’s health officer, Dr. Larry Polsky, said the health department provided simplified one-page summaries of key health measures and online forums that were open to all restaurant owners. It also performed one-on-one outreach to facilities throughout the county.
“This allowed individualized plans to be developed for both outdoor and indoor dining and provided managers with an opportunity to ask questions specific to their restaurant,” he said in an email. “We will continue to work with owners until the conclusion of the (COVID-19) pandemic so they can operate effectively while protecting their staff and customers.”
Robertson-Slagle, who grew up visiting her grandfather’s crab house in Port Tobacco in Charles County, noted that business – Capt. Billy’s Crab House, 11495 Popes Creek Road – opened June 12 for outdoor dining and carryout and plans to open June 19 for indoor dining.
