DNR says help turtles cross the road but keep them wild

Wild turtles are currently heading to their breeding and nesting sites. During this time of year, wild turtles can often be seen crossing roads and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources urges drivers to be cautious and give turtles a “brake,” according to a DNR press release.
Common turtles found on the road include eastern box turtles, snapping turtles, painted turtles and red-eared sliders.
If you need to help a turtle cross the road, check for traffic and move the turtle in the direction it was traveling, until it is safely out of vehicle lanes, according to the press release. Do not move the turtle to the side it started from or far away from where it is found. Turtles have specific territories and moving them too far away can cause more harm than good. Some species, such as snapping turtles, lay their eggs on land, so moving a pregnant female to water can impact her ability to lay eggs.
Handling turtles should be done with caution. Particular care should be taken with snapping turtles, which can inflict a serious bite. The animal should only be picked up gently using two hands, with your thumbs on the top of the turtle’s shell and other fingers supporting the underside of the shell. Handle the turtle only as long as needed to get it to safety.
While it may be tempting to take a wild turtle home, it is important for both the well-being of wildlife and people to keep wildlife wild. Like all animals in the wild, turtles can carry diseases and parasites; conversely, they can live a long time and often need specialized care. In addition, several of Maryland’s turtle species are declining in the wild.
To protect turtles, the law prohibits the removal of some species from the wild. It is also illegal to possess any turtle under 4 inches in length. Reptiles that have been bred in captivity, or which are not native to Maryland, may not be released into the wild. Only individual animals that were taken from the wild may be released back into the wild, and only if:
• They have not been held in captivity with any other reptile or amphibian.
• They have not been in captivity for more than 30 days.
• Written authorization is given by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
People who are interested in keeping a turtle as a pet can obtain more information from the Mid-Atlantic Turtle and Tortoise Society, www.matts-turtles.org/, which provides opportunities to adopt turtles and tortoises that cannot be released into the wild.
The rules and regulations surrounding the taking and keeping of turtles and other reptiles are designed to protect native wild populations and to prevent the spread of disease. More information about permits for captive reptiles and conditions for release into the wild, as well as species lists, is available online at dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/Licenses/captive.aspx.
Hospital foundation receives $10,000 gift
The Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation announced Wednesday in a news release that it has received a $10,000 gift from Kamleshkumar and Javanika Patel, the owners of Bud Liquors, Inc., in Waldorf. The foundation is earmarking the charitable contribution to the CRMC Resiliency Fund, which will support hospital care providers and operations during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supporting the hospital continues a family tradition for the Patels. Their four children — Kirti, Nicki, Pooja and Ohang — have each participated in CRMC’s Volunteen program, in which young Charles County residents gain work experience by volunteering in clinical and administrative hospital operations including nursing units, laboratory, radiology and other support services.
Since the start of the pandemic, the CRMC Foundation has been leading efforts to support hospital employees and operations. This week, they launched an improved website that will provide information to the many community residents who continue to express interest in donating charitable funds and in-kind contributions to the hospital. In addition, the Foundation has raised their fundraising goal for the Resiliency Fund to $150,000.
Community Bank holds annaul calendar contest
Community Bank of the Chesapeake kicks off their annual calendar contest, inviting community members to submit their photographs to help fill their 2021 community calendar. This year’s theme is “Celebrating 70 Years.” Photos can be submitted representing the community through the years, including landscapes, animals, local businesses and more. Photos will be selected by the Bank and community voting to fill the bank’s 2021 calendar.
Photo submissions are accepted June 1 through July 31 Community members wishing to enter the contest should email a digital copy of their photo to cusicks@cbtc.com or mail a copy to CBTC, Attn: Marketing, P.O. Box 38, Waldorf, MD 20604. Photos are preferred to be landscape-oriented and a minimum of 300 dpi. Each photo submitted must also include a signed release form in order to be accepted.
At the end of the submission period, the community will have the opportunity to vote for their favorites, a “People’s Choice” photo and cover photo. Visit Community Bank’s Facebook page @cbtcconnects to stay up-to-date on calendar voting. Complete contest rules and copies of the required release form can be found on the Bank’s website, cbtc.com. The contest is open to both customers and non-customers of Community Bank of the Chesapeake. For questions or more information about the contest, contact Stefanie at cusicks@cbtc.com or 240-427-1048.
Humane Society awarded two grants
The Humane Society of Charles County recently announced that it has received a $5,000 Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant from Best Friends Animal Society and $2,500 grant from Maddie’s Fund. The Best Friends grant is to help the humane society continue medical care for homeless animals in the county. Maddie’s Fund is a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield “to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals.” The $2,500 grant is for HSCC’s foster program.
“In this uncertain time, our goal will be to continue to save as many dogs and cats and small animals as we were on track to save prior to the pandemic,” Christine Gonzales, executive director of the shelter, said about the Best Friends grant. “We are grateful to our community for their support and appreciate the help from Best Friends Animal Society in making Humane Society of Charles County Shelter Animal Medical Care possible.”
The Humane Society of Charles County is an active partner in the Best Friends Network, which offers resources and support to fellow shelters, rescue groups and animal welfare organizations across the country.
At the start of the pandemic, HSCC prioritized foster placement. Foster homes are essential to the well-being of shelter animals with an extended length of stay, Gonzales said in the release. It also reduces the number of animals in the shelter to help conserve personal protection gear.
“While we have had a robust foster program for years, it expanded 250% since March,” Gonzales said in the release. “In March, we placed 81 animals into foster homes. By April, the number of placements almost doubled to 130. In May, an amazing 206 pets found placement. Currently, they have twice as many animals in foster homes than in the physical shelter.
“Thanks to Maddie, this grant will allow us to continue to expand our foster program and support the foster families that have been there for us through this difficult time.”