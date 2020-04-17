You are the owner of this article.
Driving through for homework

Parents and children drop off and pick up school work Tuesday at Grace Lutheran Church and School in La Plata. Teachers and staff quickly shifted to distance learning last month when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) closed schools in the state because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

 STAFF PHOTO BY RYAN VOLLAND

