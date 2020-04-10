Easter won't bring relief from Lent of coronavirus

When I was growing up in the 7th District and attending Holy Angels-Sacred Heart School, we’d always try to give up something tough for Lent — like TV or candy.
Looking back, that seems like a breeze compared to what we’re all facing now. This Lent, everybody’s giving up pretty much everything, whether they intended to or not. The coronavirus has clobbered so many areas of our professional and personal lives, it seems like a giant hovering over us.
With regard to religious services, the pandemic has brought us to our knees figuratively, preventing folks from going to their knees literally in the company of like-minded companions.
When the governor whittled the limit on social gatherings to 250, I was thinking Mass would not be affected. Already, folks were refraining from shaking hands for the sign of peace just before communion, or drinking from a communal chalice. When the social connection limit got down to 10, that pretty much sealed the deal. By that time, even the holy water had been removed for fear of contamination.
Catholics are bound by canon law to attend Mass every weekend and for holy days of obligation. My father used to call that “our happy duty.” But when Archbishop Wilton Gregory, the new head of the Washington archdiocese, saw the public health danger of the coronavirus on the horizon, he gave folks a dispensation from attending Mass until further notice. Come this Sunday — Easter Sunday — that will have been five weeks ago.
Churches of all denominations have been creative in their services, as we have reported. From drive-thru confessions to stay-in-your-car prayer liturgies (reminding older parishioners of drive-in theaters) to livestreaming, churches have tried their best to make do.
Lent traditionally is a solemn period of self-reflection, penance and preparation for Easter, with folks encouraged to fast from favorite foods or activities, pray and give of themselves for the betterment of others with their time, talent and treasure. It recalls Christ’s 40 days fasting in the desert before he began his public ministry.
This week, Lent wraps up with a triple-header called the Triduum: Holy Thursday, Good Friday and the Easter Vigil. It culminates with Easter Sunday, commemorating the Christian belief that the crucified Jesus rose from the dead.
These are the high points of the church calendar, the Super Bowl of the liturgical year. And church-going people are stuck at home, unable to fully experience these Christian holy days with their brethren. And all of the secular fun that comes with the relief and joy of Easter — egg hunts, chocolate bunnies, family gatherings — have been nixed by the threat of the coronavirus.
For me, Lent won’t really be over until this whole pandemic has moved on, and we can gather safely in whatever numbers we please — be that in a church, at a ballgame, or at a big blowout of a barbecue. So instead of Christmas in April this year (the formal day of home repairs has been canceled), we might have Easter in September. Feel free to pray for that, if you are so inclined.