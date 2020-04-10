Emergency extended in Calvert; $292K added to schools' budget

The Calvert County commissioners unanimously extended the declaration of an emergency during their April 7 meeting.
Their initial declaration was made March 17 due to the impact of the coronavirus and was good for 30 days.
As of Tuesday, April 7, there were 65 confirmed cases of COVID-19, a respiratory disease, in Calvert County and 5,529 in the state.
In an April 7 Facebook post, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said the statewide increase of 1,158 from Monday was due, at least in part, to an increase in testing.
The numbers reflect a tripling of the tests reported since April 6, he said. “We are seeing commercial labs begin to clear their backlog of tests.
More than 30% of the new cases reported ... are for testing that was completed in March.”
Also, during the commissioners’ April 7 meeting, they unanimously approved a Fiscal Year 2020-21 budget adjustment of $292,933 for Calvert County Public Schools.
Schools Superintendent Daniel D. Curry requested the additional funds on March 12 to pay for textbooks ($221,233), overtime for bus assistants ($48,000) and for 30 laptops and a shaking water bath for Calvert High School’s Biomedical Science program ($23,700). The water bath is a piece of scientific equipment used to maintain a constant water temperature and gentle movement to clone bacteria for genetic research.
In other action, the commissioners voted unanimously to convey Kellam’s Field to Chesapeake Beach for use as an outdoor recreational facility.
The property had been leased to the town on May 16, 2002.
The lease was to run until May 7, 2022.
The April 15 Planning Commission meeting was canceled.
