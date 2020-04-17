Encampment created to help the homeless during health crisis

St. Mary’s County is taking action to protect its population of homeless people from the spread of COVID-19 in the state, and is receiving help from a number of different agencies and groups.
Recently, the county commissioners moved nearly $1 million to the department of emergency services for COVID-19 response efforts.
Funds will not only go toward arranged housing at the Fairfield Inn hotel in Lexington Park for first responders and other essential employees in case of quarantine, but also to an encampment for people who are homeless located at a park site where the housing development Lexington Manor, known as the Flattops, was located. The park, adjacent to John G. Lancaster Park, is currently being used as a passive park and contains a disc golf course.
At the county commissioners’ meeting last week, Stephen Walker, director of the department of emergency services, said $48,000 would be dedicated to securing supplies for the encampment, which will “include tents, access to 24-hour sanitation and daily contact with a Homeless Action Team,” for health screening and temperature checks.
Walker said Monday there are about 10 to 14 people residing at the encampment, but they expect more soon. He assured “access to the location will be monitored” with assistance from the sheriff’s office, cameras provided by the department of emergency services and “some other tactics.”
He told The Enterprise this week since the department of social services was previously supporting people who are homeless, it is the group which took the initiative on the project, although it has been receiving a lot of help from other organizations and government agencies.
Alexis Voss, director of St. Mary’s department of social services, told The Enterprise on Wednesday afternoon “during this pandemic, the homeless are among the most vulnerable” and are at a higher risk of getting infected, so “it’s important the jurisdiction craft strong support for them.”
She emphasized the “strong partnership” the department has with the county health department, sheriff’s office, the division of social services and the county government, specifically the parks and recreation department, for maintaining the park on which the encampment is located, for the project.
“It’s designed so tents are placed strategically” to adhere to social distancing guidelines, she said, adding that St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen has been providing food so that the residents of the encampment can have two meals a day.
According to Voss, on Wednesday afternoon, they were supporting 19 residents.
Arthur Shepherd, director of the department of parks and recreation, said yesterday they arranged the placement of a portable bathroom, a dumpster and a light within the park and they continue to monitor the site.
He said the 80 acre southern parcel of the park, where the encampment is located, is completely closed to the public, but the northern parcel is only closed to car traffic.
The Homeless Action Team consists of representatives from the sheriff’s office, the department of social services, the Three Oaks Center and some other agencies, will be available at the site to help with distributing supplies and giving tests, according to documents provided during the meeting.
Lanny Lancaster, director of the Three Oaks Center, said this week, “Three Oaks is expanding services, not contracting them” and the group is managing “a number of homeless individuals” at the tent site.
He said their goal is to “keep the homeless in place, keep them healthy and house them” during the coronavirus pandemic. There is a plan in place to house people in the encampment who become ill, he added.
Voss said if any resident of the encampment were to begin showing symptoms of illness, they would be housed in the Three Oaks building for quarantine and care.
WARM, or Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many, a faith-based effort which works to provide safe and warm shelter to homeless individuals in St. Mary’s churches each winter, decided to get involved by gathering donations for tents, sleeping bags, canned foods, trash bags, tarps, sanitary products and other toiletries.
Wrenn Heisler, a WARM volunteer, helped the group set up a SignUp Genius page where residents could enlist to donate specific items, which garnered over 20 participants.
“It’s pretty neat to see,” Heisler said of seeing organizations come together to pull the resources that they can to help a community in need.
Steve Tuttle, director of WARM, said this week the group had dropped off some supplies but they are still in need of more bottled water donations.
Commissioner Todd Morgan (R), who represents District 4, including Lexington Park where the encampment is located, said Wednesday “this is a very good solution to a very bad problem,” especially considering the amount of homeless residents in that area, and noted the efforts of the county’s department of social services, the department of recreation and parks, the health department and the state department of social services.
He said some people from Naval Air Station Patuxent River “have their nose out of joint” with the encampment because of its location within the base’s air installation compatible use zone, which places restrictions upon the land’s use for safety and security reasons. But, Morgan said, he believes it is not threatening anyone’s safety.
“Our job is to take care of citizens as a whole,” and the passive park is “the perfect place” for the encampment, Morgan said.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews