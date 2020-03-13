Charles County Public Schools has canceled numerous events due to the school closure in effect from March 16 to March 27. The following is a list of canceled events during the closure. Announcements of any make up activities or rescheduled events, as well as any newly canceled events, will be made as determined.
- March 14 SAT exam at Westlake High School.
- March 14 MathCounts state competition.
- March 16 All Hazard Committee meeting at the Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.
- March 16 Gang Intervention Meeting at Starkey.
- March 16-27 All-County Band, Chorus and Orchestra rehearsals.
- March 16-17 Elementary School Voluntary Transfer Fair.
- March 17 Educators Rising state competition.
- March 18 English as a Second Language (ESOL) Literacy Night at J.P. Ryon Elementary School.
- March 18 ESOL Community Connections at Waldorf West Library.
- March 18-19 District chorus assessments.
- March 18 Coffee and Conversation at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.
- March 18 Guys, Girl, Games and Grubs event at Indian Head Elementary School.
- March 16-20 Middle school basketball tournaments and finals.
- March 19 Youth Art Month Reception at Starkey.
- March 19 STEM Night at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School.
- March 19 Math and Literacy Night at Eva Turner Elementary School.
- March 20 Senior Citizen Prom at the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Hall.
- March 21 Early Learning Launch at La Plata High School.
- March 21 Career Fair at North Point High School.
- March 21-22 First Robotics Competition.
- March 23 Board of Education scheduled work session at the Starkey Building.
- March 23 Discipline Review Committee meeting at Westlake.
- March 24 Spelling Bee at Mattawoman Middle School.
- March 25-26 Secondary Level Volunteer Transfer Fair.
- March 25 Superintendent’s High School Advisory Committee meeting at St. Charles High School.
- March 25 Family Connections ESOL event at Waldorf West Library.
- March 25 Women to Women event at Ryon.
- March 25-27 the Maryland Association of Student Councils (MASC) Convention in Ocean City.
- March 26 CCPS Years of Service Ceremony at Starkey.
- March 26 Leadership Extension Application and Development (LEAD) program meeting at Theodore G. Davis Middle School.
- March 26-27 Mathematics, Engineering and Science Achievement (MESA) events at North Point.
- March 26-28 Henry E. Lackey High School spring production.
- March 27-29 St. Charles High School spring production.
- March 27 Communication Action Meeting at Starkey.
- March 28 Destination Imagination (DI) state competition at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
- April 4 LEGO Robotics event at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM).
Charles County Public Schools posts the most up-to-date information on its website, ccboe.com. Visit www.ccboe.com/index.php/coronavirus-information for the latest information.