A 45-year-old man and his 7-year-old daughter died Saturday night, May 1, after police and fire crews responded to a home on Jefferson Lane in Waldorf.
Charles sheriff's office spokeswoman Diane Richardson said that, according to a preliminary investigation, a 7-year-old girl fell into a pool in the ground during a birthday party at a residence. Her father jumped in to try to help her, along with an unrelated 17-year-old male.
"Sadly, they were not able to swim," Richardson said in a text.
Fire and emergency crews from Waldorf and Westlake responded. CPR was performed on all three, and they were transported to Charles Regional Medical Center where the father and daughter were pronounced dead.
The teenager was subsequently transferred from CRMC to another hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Richardson said two firefighters took on water during the rescue, were transported to a hospital, treated and released.
Sheriff's deputies assisted in the rescue.