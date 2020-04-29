Feds encourage public to remain vigilant to COVID-19 scams

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Feds encourage public to remain vigilant to scams
Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur and Special Agent in Charge Kelly R. Jackson of the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Washington Field Office, are again warning taxpayers to be alert to phishing scams relating to COVID-19 economic impact payments that are already being seen.
The community must remain on guard against scammers who are striving to steal personal information and money.
“The community is experiencing enough hardship right now without needing to worry about scammers trying to steal the money that they desperately need,” said Jackson. “These types of investigations are being prioritized to help protect taxpayers and the tax system.”
According to federal law enforcement, many of the scams operated from websites that advertised fake vaccines and cures, operated fraudulent charity drives, delivered malware or hosted various other types of scams.
To attract traffic, these websites often utilized domain names that contained words such as “covid19” or “coronavirus.”
In some cases, the fraudulent sites purported to be run by, or affiliated with, public health organizations or agencies.
Neither the IRS nor any other federal agency will call you, text you, e-mail you, or contact you on social media asking for personal or bank account information — even related to the economic impact payments. Recently, there has been an increase in phishing schemes utilizing e-mails, letters, texts and links.
These contacts will often come in the form of unsolicited e-mail and/or websites that pose as legitimate sites in an effort to lure unsuspecting victims into providing personal and financial information.
Scammers will often use website names similar to valid ones — for example, IRSGOV, IRS GOV, or using extra letters and/or spaces in lieu of IRS.GOV.
For example, one fraud involves phishing e-mails coming from “customer_service@FreeFillableForms.com” which leads to a link that contains “economic impact payment.”
It uses a company name similar to the Free File Alliance partner which transfers to while using the IRS tool for Non-Filers. Do not click on the link — this is a scam.
Other phishing schemes are using keywords such as “corona virus,” “COVID-19,” and “stimulus” in varying ways.
When visiting a website or when receiving an e-mail containing a link, pay attention to any web address in order to ensure it is from a legitimate source.
Watch out for e-mails with attachments or links claiming to have special information about economic impact payments or refunds.
If you think you are a victim of fraud or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721.
Crime Solvers offers rewards
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form.
If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911.
The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN