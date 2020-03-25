Find e-books, movies, TV shows, music and more on St. Mary's library website

As parents struggle to keep their children educated — or at least entertained — while at home all day because of impacts from the coronavirus, St. Mary’s County Library has offered up a variety of online options.
People can use their current library cards to access e-books, e-audiobooks, downloadable movies, TV shows, music and online resources. And, temporary library cards will now be issued, valid for 90 days for those who don’t already have a card; just go to www.stmalib.org and click on “Get a Library Card” under “Library Services” on the homepage. Once the library is open again, patrons can come in to verify their address and receive their permanent physical library card.
A library card allows patrons to browse thousands of digital items for free, without ever leaving home. Find easy-to-use instructions on accessing items a the library website under “Read, Listen, Watch” tab.
Some of the many digital items available include:
• Maryland’s Digital eLibrary Consortium — Download e-books, digital audiobooks and magazines to a smartphone, tablet, e-reader, laptop or computer at https://maryland.overdrive.com/maryland-southernmarylandregional/content.
• Hoopla Digital — Borrow up to five titles per month from thousands of movies, TV shows, music albums, e-books, comics and audiobooks using a smartphone, tablet, laptop or computer at www.hoopladigital.com.
• Rbdigital — Download e-books, audiobooks and magazines in one app at https://smrla.rbdigital.com.
• Tumble Book Library — Go to www.stmalib.org and click on “Tumble Book Library” under “Kids” for a collection of electronic, animated, talking books, games and puzzles.
• Homework Help — Looking for homework help, learning activities or something fun to do? Find online resources under “Research and Learn” on www.stmalib.org. Check out the Library Homework Help page at www.stmalib.org/kids/homework-help/.
• Creative Bug – Creativebug at www.creativebug.com/lib/stmalib is the number one inspirational resource for DIY, crafters and makers, with thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by recognized design experts and artists.
• Mango Languages — Mango Languages courses are offered in 71 languages, including 20 ESL courses and specialty courses focused on specific subjects. You can try Mango as a guest, but to save your progress, create a profile with your email address, a password and your St. Mary’s County Library card number at https://connect.mangolanguages.com/southmaryland_regional/start.
• Lynda.com — The St. Mary’s library offers cardholders access to lynda.com’s library of instructional videos at http://lynda.com/portal/sip?org=cosmos.somd.lib.md.us. Normally, using lynda.com requires a paid subscription, but as a St. Mary’s County Library cardholder you can access Lynda.com content from any computer with an internet connection by visiting the library’s lynda.com site and entering your library card number and password/PIN (usually the last four digits of your telephone number).
• Kids InfoBits — Provides authoritative, age-appropriate, curriculum-aligned digital content covering a broad range of educational topics including animals, arts, geography literature, social studies, technology and more. With a modern design and simple navigation, Kids InfoBits makes it easy for young users to explore content and gain comfort with database searching at https://galesupport.com/sailorgeo?loc=stmaryscntyl&db=itke.
A release sent Monday from the library said that any held items will remain on hold until they reopen; book drops are no closed and no fines will accrue on overdue items during this period. All library programs and all reservations for meeting room use will be canceled for the duration of the closure.
And, WiFi will remain on at all library buildings 24/7 while we closed so that it can be used from the parking lots.
More information is available at www.stmalib.org.
Call center open for coronavirus information
The St. Mary’s health department has opened a call center for residents seeking information about the pandemic. Community members can call the center at 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with health department staff, obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered. Language interpretation services are available during hotline operational hours for Spanish and other languages.
Residents should address their personal health questions with their primary care physician, the release advises. However, the call center may help with other questions about COVID-19.
More information is available at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
Hospital offers testing for virus from your car
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is offering drive-thru testing to St. Mary’s County residents outside the Outpatient Pavilion entrance at the rear of the hospital in Leonardtown. Testing will be offered between noon and 4 p.m. Call 301-475-6142 for more information or current wait times.
To be tested for coronavirus, a person must present a prescription from a medical provider or the health department. Those with a high fever and cough may come to the hospital’s emergency department where they will be screened to determine if they meet the criteria for testing. Test results are not immediate; results may take up to four days.
Food pantry remaining open despite coronavirus
The Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville will keep offering bread, bagels and other foods to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Although the church will be closed for services and all other meetings, food will continue to be given to those in need. Call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
Winner winner, chicken dinner still planned
As of Monday, a drive-through fried chicken dinner planned at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, located on Flora Corner Road, on Sunday, March 29, starting at noon and lasting until 4 p.m. or until they sell out, is still going to happen. The cost for two pieces of fried chicken and sides, including mash potatoes, green beans, applesauce, beets and a roll, will be $12.
Franchot says state taxes aren’t due until July 15
Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) announced Monday that taxpayer services call center agents will no longer be staffing the phone lines as of the close of business March 23. Taxpayers can still email tax questions to taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov. Response times may be affected as limited staff will be focused on processing tax returns and issuing refunds.
The federal government announced there would be a 90-day extension of the April 15 deadline for federal income tax payments, and Maryland followed suit. No interest or penalty for late payments will be imposed if 2019 tax payments are made by July 15. Taxpayers who take advantage of the federal extension to file their return will be automatically granted an extension on their Maryland tax filings.
Apply now for area Rotary Club grants
The Leonardtown Rotary Club recently announced it is opening its call for grant applications for 2020 from St. Mary’s County nonprofit programs and public services agencies. The deadline for this award period is Wednesday, April 15; the awards will be announced in May.
A key element of “service above self” as practiced by the Leonardtown Rotary Club is providing grant funds to local agencies and programs that provide humanitarian services, with a focus on health, education and well-being, to the citizens of St. Mary’s. This is a competitive grant process and awards typically range between $250 and $500 depending on the need expressed and funding availability.
The application is available on the Leonardtown Rotary website at http://leonardtownrotary.org/grants or by contacting, Joshua Shaffer at joshuashaffer1979@yahoo.com.
Need seedlings?
The Maryland state tree nursery at John S. Ayton State Forest in Preston is accepting orders for the 2020 spring planting season. Whether you want to reforest timberland or create a windbreak, improve wildlife habitat or just enjoy the feeling of planting trees, the nursery can provide the trees you need. Orders must be in increments of 25 for deciduous trees and increments of 50 for conifers. For more information, visit http://nursery.dnr.maryland.gov/.
Residents can apply for 2020 Census jobs
The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting workers for temporary jobs in advance of the 2020 Census. The 2020 Census jobs website allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and census takers. The positions will offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends.
Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for census field positions for positions they qualify for and will be contacted as work becomes available in their area. Call 1-855-JOB-2020 or visit the 2020 Census jobs page at www.2020census.gov/jobs.html or the Census Bureau’s Facebook.
Library users have access to DIY resources
Two do-it-yourself resources have been added to St. Mary’s County Library’s online collection. The “Hobbies and Crafts” and “Home Improvement” reference centers were added to the COSMOS website providing free, downloadable instructions to anyone in Southern Maryland.
The Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center features creative ideas and directions for a broad range of craft categories, including arts, collecting, home and garden, kids’ crafts, model building and needlecrafts. The Home Improvement Reference Center is a collection of home improvement titles covering thousands of repairs in the areas of outdoor, electrical, remodeling and maintenance projects.
The entire collection of COSMOS online resources can be found at cosmos.somd.lib.md.us or by link from St. Mary’s County Library’s website at stmalib.org.
Report fishing, hunting violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife through a partnership with Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward.
To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, citizens can call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or report violations using the department’s free mobile app.