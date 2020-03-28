Fire, EMS stations discouraging visitors, appreciate donations

The Department of Emergency Services and the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Departments throughout Charles County are discouraging visitors to local fire and EMS departments, according to a press release.
For emergencies, call 911. Donations are appreciated and the stations and county departments are working to coordinate them without residents visiting the fire and EMS stations, according to the release. Residents and businesses that wish to donate are asked to call 301-609-3435 or email: DESdonations@CharlesCountyMD.gov.
For more information about the Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services, contact Bill Smith, volunteer fire/EMS coordinator, at 301-934-3581. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.