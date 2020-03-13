The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus 2019, or COVID-19, has been found in a military retiree dependent living in Waldorf, according to a news release from Joint Base Andrews.
According to the 11th Wing Public Affairs office, on March 11, a military retiree dependent who had recently traveled to South Korea and the Philippines sought care at Andrews' Malcom Grow Clinic exhibiting cold-like symptoms.
According to the release, the individual is self-quarantined at home in Waldorf.
“We are focused on the health of our base personnel and their families,” said Col. Andrew Purath, the commander of the 11th Wing and Joint Base Andrews, said in the release. “We will continue to mitigate the effects and potential spread of COVID-19 in coordination with our community and interagency partners.”
The release stated that base leadership is working closely with local and national health organizations and the Department of Defense to coordinate prevention and response efforts, and that at this time, there is no impact on the base's mission or operations.