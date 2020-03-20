Foreclosure, eviction cases on hold amid COVID-19

An administrative order this week put a hold on the foreclosures of residential properties and the rights of redemption of tax sales of residential properties pending in the state's circuit courts during the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to a Maryland Judiciary press release.
Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera also ordered Wednesday that residential evictions pending in the District Court of Maryland and all pending eviction orders of residences be put on hold until further notice.
New residential foreclosures, foreclosures of right of redemption after a tax sale, and evictions may be filed, but those new filings will not be processed until the courts resume normal operations or unless otherwise notified.
For further updates, visit the court system's dedicated COVID-19 webpage on mdcourts.gov.