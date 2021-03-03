A former bank branch in the heart of Lexington Park will become a COVID-19 testing and vaccination center before becoming a behavioral health center.
The two-story, 6,200 square-foot PNC Bank location off Great Mills Road, right next to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s new District 4 outpost, will initially provide COVID-19 testing, and later vaccines, before becoming a behavioral health center, Dr. Meena Brewster said at the St. Mary’s County commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday. The bank was donated to the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County for its use for public health purposes.
The site will be operational within the next two months, Brewster, the county’s health officer, later confirmed.
The bank branch closed last August, Dennis Nicholson, the St. Mary’s Housing Authority’s director, said on Tuesday.
“We determined the highest and best need, for the short term, would be a mass vaccination and testing site in Lexington Park,” Chris Rockey, PNC’s community development manager, said, noting the area had been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. “We thought a facility located in the heart of that community would be a perfect location.”
In a post-COVID-19 world, the facility would serve as a behavioral health hub, hosting behavioral health crisis services as well as jail day reporting and diversion programs, among other services, Brewster said, flanked by St. Mary’s Superintendent Scott Smith and Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), who formed an equity task force last June.
Mental health issues and substance abuse “have a significant impact on chronic disease outcomes, on general wellbeing, on infectious disease, on so many other things,” Brewster said. “That’s why we were particularly interested in addressing the gaps in behavioral health services that we have here locally.”
Before opening, the drive-thru of the building will have to be renovated to be a safe location to take COVID-19 tests and deliver vaccines, and after that, will “build out and implement that ultimate vision of a behavioral health hub,” Brewster said.
“Sometimes you just lose faith in corporate America, you lose faith in the system, you lose faith in things, but then it comes back around, you get that little glimmer at the end of the tunnel,” Commissioner John O’Connor (R) said.
In other business during the commissioners’ board of health meeting, Brewster told commissioners the health department has begun testing wastewater for variants of COVID-19, hoping to catch outbreaks of the highly-infectious strains from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa before they get out of hand.
“This is a kind of cutting-edge type of approach to identifying the variant viruses,” Brewster said. “Some of the labs are still setting up their protocols, and are a little slow in the analysis, so we haven’t received any results yet” from sewage sent to genomics labs in February.
