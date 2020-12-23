The rumors of Santa Claus’ death have been greatly exaggerated, Southern Maryland News has discovered.
Sherri Jilek, a teacher at Lettie Dent Elementary School who had been getting photos with Santa and her children at St. Charles Towne Center every year for over a decade, was distraught when she had heard from a photographer at the mall that the man who had been playing Santa for 15 years had died.
Jilek said she had been getting photos with the former Santa each year since her daughter was born, when the former Santa had started at St. Charles.
“He was always very friendly, very candid, never broke character,” she said in a recent interview over the phone. “I always wondered if he was the real deal.”
Jilek, convinced Santa had passed, posted about it on social media where several fans of the St. Nick said what they thought were their goodbyes.
“He was very beloved in the community,” she said, and when she had posted about his apparent demise, “there was just an outpouring of love.”
A weeks-long search by Southern Maryland News involving contact with several coworkers confirmed that Santa Claus was both alive and very appreciative of his clients and colleagues throughout his tenure.
Over the phone earlier this month, James “Don” Mahoney, the Waldorf mall’s previous Santa Claus, confirmed he is “still kicking,” living in Northern Virginia where he has lived his whole life.
Mahoney, who had been a butcher and a stage hand prior to his Santa career, and had been Santa in Pennsylvania for a year before going to Waldorf, chose to retire from the post at the end of last year’s holiday season.
“Looks like it was the right time to go,” Mahoney said, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic, which has changed the close-contact mall Santa routine. Now, children stay distanced from Santa for the keepsake photo sessions.
At 81, Mahoney said he missed “everything” about the Santa gig, which he excelled at, and it hit home when he played Santa for a few family members.
“I didn’t realize how much I was going to miss it until, my great-granddaughter, I did Santa Claus for them and I thought ‘I really am missing this’,” he said.
The former Kris Kringle impersonator made it clear he greatly appreciated those who he worked with, and those who came to visit.
“I miss it all,” Mahoney said. “The people at the mall who I worked with, and especially the people who I was fortunate enough to sit with their children, a lot of them have been there since the beginning.”
Still, Mahoney’s 15-year legacy lives on in the mall — although there is a new Santa in town, life-size photos of the longtime Santa remain posted throughout the mall this season.
He also said he keeps a scrapbook of memories from the career.
Ecstatic from the news, Jilek made a “Thank you, Santa” page on social media to show love for the former St. Nick.
The page, which yielded hundreds of community members’ postings of love for Mahoney’s character, also hosted a livestream on Sunday of Mahoney himself playing Santa, addressing local children who remembered him from Christmas past.
“It’s humbling, I’ll say that,” Mahoney said prior to the livestream on Sunday morning, also noting he had never done a video address as Mr. Claus before.
Twitter: @DanSoMdNews