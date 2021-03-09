Four teens plead guilty to hate crime

Four of the five teenagers charged with a vandalism incident at Calvert High School last August pleaded guilty Monday in circuit court to single counts of religious harass, animosity — a misdemeanor hate crime.
The defendants — Anthony Joseph Sellers III and Cade Allen Meredith, both 19 and from St. Leonard, and Augustine R. Aufderheide, 19 and Kyle E. Hill, 18, both from Prince Frederick — entered their pleas before Judge Mark Chandlee.
Chandlee sentenced the four to three years in jail with all but five days suspended. All four will be on three years of unsupervised probation and each must pay restitution in the amount of $1,308.96.
A fifth defendant, Andrew Edge, 19, of Huntingtown, had his plea hearing canceled and is expected to stand trial for the hate crime and two other charges — fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property — in mid-July, according to court records.
The five men, who are all white, were alleged to have vandalized the Calvert High School football field by writing “n----rs sucks” and “f--k n----rs” on the grass playing field.
The graffiti was discovered and reported on Aug. 9, 2020, by individuals exercising on the field, and four of the alleged perpetrators turned themselves into police the day after the incident.
The four men told police they “don’t hate anyone and they were just making poor decisions,” charging papers said, also detailing interviews which allege the men had obtained a can of spray paint early Sunday morning, at about 1 a.m., and went to the school “with the intent of spray painting the field.”
“While they were on school property they decided to go to the baseball field and make entry into the baseball shed where they used bats to strike the walls causing holes in the walls,” according to charging papers.
The organization Calvert County PRISM posted a message on its Facebook page thanking the over 4,800 signers of a petition urging the Calvert state’s attorney’s office to raise the quintet’s original vandalism charges to include hate crime charges. The grand jury that indicted the five men did just that.
“Without your unwavering support, we would be unable to carry out our mission to fight for social justice in Southern Maryland and beyond,” Calvert County PRISM leaders stated. “While we know that there is still so much work to be done, it is important to pause and celebrate our small wins.”
After the incident last summer, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) called the graffiti “disgusting and abhorrent” on Twitter Monday night. “This act of hate and bigotry in our community is horrific, and cannot be condemned strongly enough,” he added.