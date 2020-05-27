Fregelette, Contee earn county teaching awards

This time at least, putting on shoes was an afterthought when Caitlin Fregelette saw the Teacher of the Year car come around the corner and park in her driveway.
“I was sitting at the dining room table, and in the [online] meeting, they said, ‘OK, we’re going to go live now,’” said Fregelette, who teaches physical education at Calvert High School. “And then I saw the car pull in [to the driveway], and I just ran outside with no shoes.”
Tim Contee, who was subsequently named the Educational Support Professional of the Year a few moments later with a 2020 Toyota Rav4 of his own, said being recognized for a job he loves is just icing on the cake.
“I just go into work every day and work as hard as I can and don’t necessarily expect anything in return,” said Contee, who is an instructional assistant at the Career and Technology Academy. “I just do it for the love of my job, but oh yeah, it’s nice to be recognized.”
Superintendent of Schools Daniel Curry dropped off Fregelette’s vehicle while Diane Workman, the assistant superintendent of instruction, made the presentation to Contee during the board of education’s live stream meeting on Thursday.
Curry said that Fregelette and Contee “are outstanding selections and outstanding representatives for all of our dedicated and caring employees.”
Fregelette earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education and a master’s in health education from State University of New York – Cortland.
“Caitlin is one of the most caring and conscientious people I have ever met,” Calvert High Principal Steven Lucas said. “She is committed to the physical and emotional well-being of every student and staff member at Calvert High School, and there could not be a better person to represent [the Teacher of the Year]. We are very proud of her.”
Fregelette, who has been at Calvert High since 2008, sponsors the Cav Culture club and leads the staff in fitness activities.
She is also an executive board member of SHAPE Maryland and coordinates professional development for the county’s physical education teachers.
“You need to build relationships with kids and if you can’t build that relationship that establishes trust and a judge-free zone where kids are allowed to take risks and have failure, the rest of the content doesn’t matter,” she said. “It’s really about breaking down those barriers that kids might have and make them believe in themselves and make sure you believe in them, and they’re free to be whoever they are.”
Fregelette will move on to the Maryland Teacher of the Year competition, with the winner being announced in the fall.
Contee graduated from Calvert High School in 2003, where he was a two-time member of the All-SMAC basketball team.
He earned his associate’s degree at the College of Southern Maryland and his degree in communications from the University of Phoenix.
“You need to be authentic and real,” he said. “[Students] can see right through that, so you take in the kids’ best interests. You’ll have some tough conversations some times, but just be honest. We encounter many different situations in alternative [education], but at the end of the day, we just push restart and come back the next day.”
He has been at the CTA the past eight years and is also the Calvert High varsity girls basketball coach, with whom he coached to a Class 2A state championship in 2013-14.
“His ability to build relationships, set high expectations, and hold students accountable for their schoolwork and life choices sets Mr. Contee apart,” said Travis Mister, the assistant principal of the CTA. “One of Mr. Contee’s best traits is being able to identify and recognize strategies to maximize students’ strengths while building up their weaknesses.”
In addition to the 2-year vehicle lease, Fregelette and Contee will, depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic, attend retreats throughout the state, attend a University of Maryland and a Baltimore Ravens football game, a Baltimore Orioles baseball game and visit the White House during the Christmas holidays.
“Out of all the things that I’ve done,” said 2019 Teacher of the Year Nathan Kimbro of Huntingtown High School, “nothing has made me more proud than by being voted on by my peers to represent them.”
Last year’s Educational Support Professional of the year Regina Hagelin of Mill Creek Middle School said she has “enjoyed and treasured this position greatly, but the time has come for me to pass along the torch for recognition and to bring a new light that paves the path for our new educational support professional of the year.”
Nominees recognized
Each public school in the county nominated one teacher and one educational support person.
“Today we are honoring the teachers and support staff from each of our schools, and I believe each one of you would not say, ‘I have not done it on my own,’” board of education President Bill Phelan said. But with two weeks’ notice, you’ve changed how we teach children and how you do your jobs, and you’ve done a spectacular job. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
“It’s an absolute honor to be here today to offer a heartfelt congratulations to all of the honorees,” Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff Stacy Tayman said. “This is an honor you should wear well and wear proudly. You continue to face challenges head-on, and you continue to rise up and keep the gears grinding and have played a pivotal role in the success of this system.”
Jaquelyn Jacobs, the president of the Calvert Association of Administrators and Supervisors, added that the nominees have “displayed a level of preparation, dedication and passion that serves as an inspiration to us all.”
The 2020 teacher and educational support professionals of the year from each school are:
• Barstow Elementary: Betty Goldstein (Teacher), Melissa Stuart (Support)
• Beach Elementary School: Jennifer Seibert (Teacher), Belinda Simms (Support)
• Calvert Country School: Candice Sison (Teacher), Christine Haug (Support)
• Calvert Elementary: Wenique Eberly (Teacher), Janet Dalton (Support)
• Calvert High: Caitlin Fregelette (Teacher), Valerie Redden (Support)
• Calvert Middle: Holly Fallica (Teacher), Lori Calvert (Support)
• Career & Technology Academy: Anne Weems (Teacher), Tim Contee (Support)
• Central office: N/A (Teacher), Monica Mower (Support)
• Dowell Elementary: Kelly Hawks (Teacher), Theresa Denny (Support)
• Huntingtown Elementary: Wendy Palensky (Teacher), Mary Bolen (Support)
• Huntingtown High: Pete Kirwan (Teacher), Tammy Williams (Support)
• Mill Creek Middle: Stacey Read (Teacher), Connie Toohey (Support)
• Mt. Harmony Elementary: Nicole Staudinger (Teacher), Nicole Stewart (Support)
• Mutual Elementary: Michelle Hillyer (Teacher), Robert White (Support)
• Northern High: Theresa Jackson (Teacher), Joeanna Jones (Support)
• Northern Middle: Jayne Moller (Teacher), Renay Simms (Support)
• Patuxent Appeal Campus: Derek McClure-Hewitt (Teacher), Colleen Byrnes (Support)
• Patuxent High: Delita White (Teacher), Deanna Shirley (Support)
• Plum Point Elementary: Karen Hutchins (Teacher), Sarah Kane (Support)
• Plum Point Middle: Joyce Arter (Teacher), Marcy Roberts (Support)
• Southern Middle: Matthew Klapper (Teacher), Melody Edwards (Support)
• St. Leonard Elementary: Dorothy Wojciechowski (Teacher), Reney Wills (Support)
• Sunderland Elementary: Joanna Stallings (Teacher), Alexandria Hott (Support)
• Windy Hill Elementary: Kathy Ernest (Teacher), Myra Mackall (Support)
• Windy Hill Middle: Catherine Rivera (Teacher), Julie Fowler (Support)
