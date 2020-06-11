Further county reopening may begin June 15

Despite Gov. Larry’s Hogan’s (R) announcement June 2 of the commencement of Phase 2 of the “Roadmap to Recovery” plan, Prince George’s County is not ready yet, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D) said in an email to county residents last week, but could be ready on June 15.
“Our medical professionals need more time to track the data and ensure our trends continue to decline,” Alsobrooks said in the email. “We will rely on the science and data to determine when it is safe to move to phase two. However, the County’s metrics are trending in a positive direction and Prince George’s could potentially begin a modified phase two on June 15, 2020. The decision will be made in consultation with the chief health officer who continues to monitor the county’s health data, including continued downward trends in the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.”
On Monday, June 1, Prince George’s County began its modified Phase 1 reopening. While the stay-at-home order has been lifted, residents are advised to continue to stay home as much as possible. Retail establishments are able to operate with curbside pickup only, restaurants may now offer outdoor dining in addition to take-out and delivery options, and salons and barbershops are able to provide hair services by appointment only with other restrictions in place. To learn more about what businesses can reopen during the modified phase one opening, visit www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3504/Modified-Phase-One-Reopening?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
Prince George’s County has established a process geared to help qualified restaurants resume limited dining operations as part of the modified phase one reopening. The Department of Permitting, Inspections and Enforcement has been charged with implementing a Restaurant Temporary Outdoor Seating Area Permit, effective June 1, to allow restaurants to serve customers in permitted outdoor seating areas. The permit requires seating to be spaced at least 6 feet apart. Restrooms must be available. Restaurants must be in compliance with ADA and applicable county, state and international codes. Restaurants with a current Use and Occupancy Permit may apply. Those with U&Os that allow outdoor seating areas may implement outdoor dining utilizing appropriate mandated social distancing requirements without the RTOSA Permit. For more information and to complete an application, visit www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3503/Temporary-Restaurant-Outdoor-Seating?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
COVID-19 testing is available to county residents through the health department by appointment only. This test is free for all residents, regardless of insurance coverage. If you are feeling unwell and believe you may need a COVID-19 test, call the COVID-19 hotline at 301-883-6627 for screening. Additionally, CVS Pharmacy is now offering COVID-19 testing at six locations throughout Prince George’s County. For more information on COVID-19 testing, visit www.princegeorgescountymd.gov/3472/COVID-19-Testing?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery.
“We will not stop until COVID-19 has left our community and we can rebuild our County stronger than it has ever been before,” Alsobrooks said in the email.
