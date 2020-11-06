Makeba Gibbs, 50, of La Plata, led incumbent Circuit Court Judge Patrick Devine, 57, of Potomac, by about 3,500 votes two days after Election Day in the race to obtain a 15-year term as associate judge of the Circuit Court for Charles County.
Gibbs had received 53.1% of votes while Devine had received 46.7% within the county as of Thursday morning. Gibbs and Devine were nominated for the general election after winning the Democratic and Republican nominations, respectively, in June’s primary election.
“I feel great,” Gibbs said of the unofficial results. “I think that my message resonated with the voters and I am looking forward to serving the county in that capacity.”
While about 10,000 mail-in ballots have been counted so far of the over 35,000 sent out, Gibbs said she does not anticipate the outcome changing. Gibbs led Devine in mail-in ballots by about 2,500 votes midweek, but Devine said he wanted to wait until the election was certified before conceding.
“I don’t want to be positive or negative, I just want to see the final certification,” Devine said Wednesday. “I felt good about the people who came out and helped me; campaigning involves a lot of people and a lot of effort.”
The two were campaigning to voters at different polling locations throughout Election Day with their respective families and supporters. Each said they spent over 12 hours a day campaigning and used that time educating the voters on their respective backgrounds and judicial processes.
“I am really excited about this,” Gibbs said on Election Day. “A big part of my campaign is educating people on what decisions are made in the circuit court and how it affects the community at large.”
“A lot of people have really done their research,” Devine said Tuesday. “That has been pretty rewarding, it has been a good process all around.”
Southern Maryland News previously reported that Devine won the Republican ballot and Gibbs received the Democratic nomination in the June 2 primary election. While all candidates appeared on both parties’ ballots in the primary election, the top two vote getters moved on to this fall’s general election as nonpartisan candidates.
Devine served as an associate judge since January 2019 and prior to that he served 25 years as a defense attorney. Gibbs practiced law for her first nine years in the county as an assistant public defender and established — and ran — her own private practice for the past six years.
Throughout Devine’s campaign, he employed the slogan “The People’s Judge.” Devine previously said that he has been in the county for 30 years and he believes he has an understanding of what is the best situation to handle in any particular case.
Gibbs said she continuously repeated fairness and experience in justice in her campaign, giving examples of when clients she was representing either became nervous or more comfortable depending on which judge was overseeing their case in the past.
As of Oct. 17, 118,302 people were registered to vote in Charles County, with mail-in and early voting being options in addition to traditional Election Day voting for citizens amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Charles had 35,737 mail-in ballots sent and returned in the county as of Nov. 1, with 35,695 of citizens taking place in early voting over the eight-day time frame.
