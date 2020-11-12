La Plata lawyer Makeba Gibbs led incumbent Circuit Court Judge Patrick Devine by nearly 12,000 votes as tallies continue this week in the race to obtain a 15-year term as associate judge of the Charles County Circuit Court.
Gibbs had received 57.4% of votes while Devine had received 42.4% as of Wednesday. Gibbs, 50, and Devine, 57, of Potomac were nominated for the general election after winning the Democratic and Republican nominations, respectively, in June’s primary election.
“I am anxious to get the final tally because you don’t really know until it is certified,” Gibbs said. “The numbers are very favorable to me, I am getting more and more used to the idea of being the sitting circuit court judge.”
Gibbs previously said she expected mail-in ballots to favor her, as she had a vote lead over Devine in mail-in ballots as of Wednesday. According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, over 40,500 mail-in ballots had been sent and returned by the county.
“I am satisfied everything is happening according to schedule,” Gibbs said of the election process.
The Charles board of elections planned to begin canvassing provisional ballots Thursday, Nov. 12, and the extended mail-in ballot deadline is Friday. Provided the mail-in ballot is postmarked for Election Day, ballots can still be counted up to this time.
After the election results are certified, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) will send a commission for the victor that will be received by the circuit court. The victor will then have to be sworn in by the circuit court within 30 days of receiving the commission.
Gibbs said past swearing in ceremonies for circuit court judges have taken place at the county government building to accommodate larger crowds, however she was unsure of the location for this year’s ceremony due to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic.
She said the only person who must attend the ceremony is Sharon Hancock, clerk of the county circuit court, who will administer the judicial oath. Gibbs said that if she ultimately wins the election, she would want to have family members and members of the legal community in attendance as well as sitting judges, but understands gathering concerns over the virus.
“I want to be respectful of the process because the votes are not certified yet,” Gibbs said. “It would be nice for my friends and family to see that, but because of COVID-19, we cannot do that.”
Devine said on Tuesday that he did not believe the impending mail-in ballots would change much about the election results. He thanked everyone who came out in support of him and everyone who helped him campaign in the days prior to the election.
“I also would like to thank people who helped me for a year plus beforehand,” Devine said. “I think the final outcome reflected an outpouring of support from the community and from the individuals I spoke to coming from meetings, fundraisers and campaigning.”
Devine said if the election results remained the same and Gibbs was elected judge, he would likely go back into private law practice, but has not made any decision on his future yet.
