Gov. Larry Hogan (R) came to Charles County on Friday, March 5, to tour the regional vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium that opened the previous day.
Charles County had been using the stadium parking lot as its main vaccination site prior to announcing a rental agreement with the state for the site.
The Charles County location was the fourth regional site opened by the state. The Eastern Shore and Western Maryland will each get a site later this month.
Up to 2,500 vaccinations will be given at the Charles' location — 11765 St. Linus Drive in Waldorf — each day by the end of this week, Hogan said.
While noting that 1.5 million state residents had been vaccinated as of March 4, Hogan said the state doesn't yet have enough vaccines.
In response to a question about opening the vaccination process up to other phases, Hogan said that won't happen at this time.
"The last thing we want to do is pile millions more people in that line all fighting for a very limited supply," he said.
The state is currently vaccinating those in phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
Phase 1 includes healthcare workers, nursing home and assisted living staff, first responders and correctional officers, educators and some "continuity of government" employees, those age 65 and older, and essential workers in lab services, agriculture, manufacturing and the postal service, among others, according to the state health department.
Phase 2 will include adults with "comorbidities" and other essential workers, including critical utilities, transportation and food services, among others.
Phase 3 will include the general population between ages 16 and 64.
Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said the regional site offers county residents "a tremendous opportunity to get the vaccine."
In response to a question from a woman reporter from Germany, Hogan said the state has the best mask compliance in the U.S. at 97%.
"We're not out of the woods yet with these variants," he said, referring to some from United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil.
"Coming out of the woods, it's important to reflect on more than 7,700 [COVID-19-related] deaths" that have occurred over the last 12 months in Maryland, Hogan said.
Dennis R. Schrader, the state's acting secretary of health, said the state's call center is receiving thousands of calls a day at 855-MD-GO-VAX (855-634-6829).
Charles County's COVID-19 number is 301-609-6717.