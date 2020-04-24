Governor's office clarifies haircut rules after requests

Nearly of a month of confusion about gubernatorial rules regarding haircuts amid the coronavirus pandemic came to an end Monday after the governor’s office of legal council issued a new stance on barber shops in Maryland.
Interpretive guidance issued by the governor’s office of legal council Monday says the office advised Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to allow salons to provide one-on-one services to essential personnel only.
Customers “must provide the barber/salon with written documentation of the employer’s grooming standards,” according to the guidance, and customers and staff must wear face coverings to the extent that it does not interfere with the haircut.
The salon must also disinfect the area where the haircut was performed, and must obtain a phone number for each customer in order to call all customers who were served in a 14-day period if a staff member tests positive for COVID-19, the guidance says.
“It is generally assumed that this enforcement recommendation will be used for military personnel, first responders and other essential workers required to maintain certain, well-documented grooming standards as part of their profession,” the guidance says.
Guidance released on March 17, after the governor closed restaurants and bars, specifically allowed barber shops to remain open, but the governor’s order on March 23, and reinforced on March 30, specifically ordered for barber shops to close.
The guidance also notes that official orders by the governor “take precedence over any interpretive guidance” issued by the agency, noting specifically that the March 17 guidance was nullified by the March 23 order.
In the Seventh District, Mr. Clipper’s Barbershop was issued a warning by St. Mary’s deputies on March 26, a calls for service document from the sheriff’s office says, with lawmen noting to the manager that the business was considered nonessential. The shop complied and closed.
Regardless, most county barber shops remain closed
Kimberly Sullivan, a co-owner of Gatton’s Barber Shop in Hollywood, said that last week the shop’s staff contacted the state cosmetology board, which indicated that the shops could not remain open. The barber shop, along with many others in the county, have chosen to stay closed indefinitely for “a variety of reasons,” Sullivan said.
If the shop were to open, there were going to be a number of issues, she said.
“We have four barbers, so how do you determine who works, and what day?” she asked. “We’ve been open for 86 years, how do you turn away a longtime customer who isn’t essential?”
The shop’s owners were also concerned about the health and safety of staff and customers, she said, and, with a low, by-appointment-only, one-on-one operation, the cost of electricity and operating the shop would outweigh the money coming in.
“We’re just all anxious to get back to work when it’s safe to do so,” she said.
Woody’s Barber Shop in Mechanicsville reopened on Monday for essential personnel after closing late last month, and business has been steady, owner Nina Guy said.
