Effective Friday, March 20, Giant Food of Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Delaware will offer dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens 60-and-older and individuals with compromised immune systems, according to a company press release.
Every Giant grocery store in the region will reserve 6 to 7 a.m. every day of the week for this population to shop, the company said in the release. The stores will operate on regular hours of operation during all other times.
County commissioners not meeting next week
The Charles County Board of Commissioners is not holding a public session next week. The next two meetings, March 31 and April 1, will be held online. The pubic will be able to watch the virtual meetings on CCGTV (Comcast channel 95 and Verizon channel 10) and on the website, www.charlescountymd.gov.
Trout stocking halted for now
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced that following Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency actions to protect health during the COVID-19 pandemic, spring trout stocking has been halted until further notice.
SMADC launches second ‘Farms in Focus’ video
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has announced the launch of the second video in their “Farms in Focus” series, which showcases Southern Maryland’s vibrant agricultural profile.
SMADC’s latest video, “Find, Ride, Thrive,” focuses on the region’s equine (horse) industry, with the goal to inspire public appreciation for the many economic, recreational and health attributes that horses and horse businesses contribute to the area’s quality of life.
According to a 2018 impact study by the American Horse Council Foundation, Maryland’s horse industry is a dynamic agricultural entity that keeps thousands of acres of the state’s farmland in production, and is integral to the States’ economy with an economic impact of more than $2.1 billion supporting 28,000 industry jobs, and 16,000 horse enterprises with over 101,000 horses.
“Horses and horse-related activities are an important part of Maryland’s history and way of life. Here in Southern Maryland there are hundreds of horse barns and stables to choose from offering lessons for all ages and abilities, in every discipline from English riding to Western, as well as farms that focus on breeding, boarding, training, and therapeutic riding programs for adults and children,” explained SMADC director, Shelby Watson-Hampton.
The “Farms in Focus” series highlights overall agricultural industry products, not specific producers or farms, so the videos may be used industry wide. Each video is approximately five to six minutes long and features a combination of educational information and promotional marketing to help bridge the knowledge gap between consumers and their local farmers and encourages consumers to purchase products or services from local Southern Maryland farms.
The videos are free to view on the SMADC YouTube channel and are available to use by farms, school systems, economic development and tourism offices, libraries, and the general public. Stay tuned for more editions coming soon through 2020 featuring Southern Maryland’s key agricultural industries: agri-tourism, seafood, forestry, fruits/vegetables/row crops, livestock, nursery/cut flowers, and value-added products.
The videos are made possible by a grant awarded to SMADC through the Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund.
The video can be found online at www.youtube.com/watch?v=q0iveMN5dQQ.
CASA looking for volunteers
Court Appointed Special Advocates of Southern Maryland is seeking volunteers for children that have experienced abuse and neglect.
Every day, children across Charles, Calvert and St. Mary’s counties are removed from their homes because of abuse and neglect.
As CASA continue to serve more of these children each year, the need for volunteers continues to grow. CASA volunteers work one-on-one with a child who has experienced abuse or neglect, advocating for their best interests. Essentially, volunteers “speak up” for these children in the court and child welfare systems, making sure they are safe and well-cared for, are getting the services they need, and are placed in a permanent, safe, nurturing home as quickly as possible.
“CASA volunteers don’t require any specific education. All they need is compassion, objectivity, and a commitment to children. We’ll train and supervise them to be effective voices in court,” Tonya Kennerly, program manager for CASA of Southern Maryland, said in a press release.
Anyone interested in becoming a CASA Volunteer should visit center-for-children.org/programs/court-appointed-special-advocate-casa/ for more information, or email casa@center-for-children.org, or call NaQuita Coates at 410-535-3047. The next volunteer training is scheduled to begin on April 21.