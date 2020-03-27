Grocery stores adjust operations and procedures

During this pressing time, people are stocking up on essentials at grocery stores to maintain comfort and security while on indefinite quarantine at their homes due to the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Grocery store chains such as Food Lion, Giant Food and Safeway are adjusting their operations to maintain their supply of food, as well as keep their employees and the public safe.
Matt Harakal, external communication manager at Food Lion, said that the store is under a lot of pressure to control the spread of the virus.
“Our store remains open to all customers at this time,” Harakal said in an email. “Our stores remain very busy. We are working to ensure we have associates available to sanitize, restock and otherwise serve customers.”
Harakal said that due to the high volume of customers at this time, they are hiring new employees and adding additional hours as needed.
“We know our customers count on us and to make it easy, we are offering a convenient to go grocery pickup service at 208 of our stores,” Harakal wrote.
Although the food pick-up service is in operation, due to increase in demand, Harakal told the Maryland Independent that hours of the service may be limited.
Protecting store employees is a top priority of Food Lion at this time, and Harakal said they are implementing a plan in order to maintain their well-being.
“We continue to implement guidance from local, state and national health authorities,” Harakal wrote. “We are intensely focused on taking every step possible to provide a safe and clean environment during this time. Our associates are regularly disinfecting high-touch areas.”
As well as keeping the store clean, Harakal told the Maryland Independent that the store is implementing a two-item limit on high demand items such as toilet paper, paper towels, household cleaning products, eggs and meats.
Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO of Albertsons Companies, the parent company of Safeway, issued a statement to customers and employees on new procedures the store is operating under at this delicate time.
“We have continued to take enhanced measures to clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms and other high-touch points of the store throughout the day as well as a deep cleanse at the end of each business day,” Sankaran wrote in a statement. “Cart wipes and hand sanitizer stations continue to be available at key locations within the store for your convenience.”
Although intensive maintenance is required to minimize the spread of the virus, Safeway’s doors are remaining open at this time. However, some store hours are adjusted.
“Some of our stores have adjusted their hours,” Sankaran wrote. “Our Grocery Delivery, Pharmacy Delivery and Drive Up & Go services are available, and we are doing everything we can to ensure deliveries and pickups are on schedule.”
Grocery stores — unlike other stores — are essential to people across the globe. Because of this, sustaining their operations is of vital importance and why they are “essential” businesses under the state’s emergency orders.
“We know your grocery store and local pharmacy are central to the community,” Sankaran wrote. “It is a space we share every day. Maintaining your trust is a responsibility we all take very seriously. On behalf of our entire team, thank you for the opportunity to serve you and your community.”
Charles Crowson, senior manager of corporate communications at Walmart stores, told the Maryland Independent in an email that stores are adding plexiglass barriers, called sneeze guards, to their pharmacy lanes and registers during the next three weeks. In addition, stores are installing floor decals to maintain proper social distancing.
“[The guards] are intended to help bring peace of mind that we are doing everything we can to help people at our stores stay safe,” Crowson wrote.
Giant Food — at most stores — is adjusting its hours of operation effective Friday, March 27, according to a press release.
Most stores will remain open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and all 24-hour stores will remain open. The reduced hours will give employees time to replenish and clean. Additionally, beginning March 30, Giant Food pharmacies will open at 6 a.m. Monday and Thursday and stay open until close.
Daniel Wolk, Giant Food communications and community relations manager said the main reason for adjusting the hours of operation of the store it to clean and sanitize more frequently.
“We take pride in that,” Wolk said. “We have good sanitizing and cleaning techniques that we use. Now, we just do it more frequently. We make sure we clean the high contact areas such as the checkout lanes, the pins and the bars on the carts.”
Although many people are scrambling for their weekly supply of goods, Wolk said to not worry about there being a shortage because the store is working as quickly as possible to get the essential items.
“The only thing we ask it that customers buy what they need for this week and not for this month,” Wolk stressed. “Do not worry about there being a lack of food or supplies, there is no shortage.”
Wolk told the Maryland Independent that the grocery chain wants to thank the customers at this time for how they are dealing with the current situation.
“We want to thank the customers for how they are dealing with it,” he said emphatically. “They understand how hard our associates have been working. It’s a tough time. The way the customers have treated our associates has really been fantastic.”
