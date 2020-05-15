Haft briefs commissioners on pandemic status, reopening plan

On Tuesday, the Charles County Board of Commissioners assembled virtually to hear a briefing on the status of COVID-19 at nursing facilities and the state’s reopening plan.
Dr. Howard Haft, executive director of the Maryland Primary Care Program at the Maryland Department of Health and head of the county’s response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, briefed the commissioners on the status of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, throughout the county, specifically at assisted living facilities.
“The total number of cases in Charles County’s most recent count was 759,” he said on Tuesday. “That is sampling 2.7% of the population. It has a positivity rate of 17.4% ... a little below the average of 20% for the state.”
He told the commissioners testing has largely been for symptomatic individuals and residents of assisted living facilities, noting there had been a total of 53 deaths. As of Wednesday, the state health department reported 778 cases of infection in the county so far and 56 deaths.
“Seventy-one percent of the deaths were female, which represents the disproportionate number of females in these skilled nursing facilities,” Haft said. “Forty-five percent of the deaths were African Americans.”
Haft said that — of the 759 COVID-19 patients in the state — 158 were hospitalized, which is about 20%.
He continued by saying that all residents of nursing facilities have been surveyed within the last week. Additionally, 371 residents were tested at that time. He noted that the number of residents and staff testing positive has seen a decline recently.
“The number of tested positive peak number for staff was 44. The most recent testing revealed only two,” Haft said. “In residents, the peak number of positive was 99. The most recent testing gives us a number of 25.”
Haft explained that there is a 166-bed capacity at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center with 80 in use and of those 80, only 15 are COVID-19 patients.
“We are seeing a decrease across the board in terms of impact on the hospital,” Haft said. “Overall, a declining impact and increasing bed availability.”
In terms of testing, Haft explained that primary testing is still being held at the Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program site in Waldorf.
“There were 873 total tested there,” Haft said. “Recently, we have increased the capacity to 135 per day that can be tested there. We are seeing more of those sites across the state. I am proud to say that Charles County was one of the first two that started in the state.”
He followed by saying they will continue to meet with skilled nursing facility leaders in the coming weeks. “Those meetings are comprehensive. Our leaders have been very responsive,” he said.
He told the commissioners that contact tracing — part of the state’s reopening process — will be beginning very soon.
“We will be doing contact tracing in coordination with those who have been developed by NORC,” Haft said. “NORC is a National Opinion Research Center out of the University of Chicago who has been contracted by the state to bring on 1,000 contact tracers.”
Haft said that — as the state sees cases declining over a two-week period — Maryland will begin the process of reopening.
“It is a very phased and gated roadmap to recovery, predicated on core things happening,” Haft said. “Sufficient contact tracing, which we are on the cusp of now, sufficient PPE in the hospitals, which we do have, adequate testing which I believe we do have now ... those things are in place.”
He said the process of reopening is already commencing with the state parks, beaches, golf courses and outdoor exercise places allowed to open beginning last week.
“One of the sentinel events will be to eliminate the stay at home order,” Haft said. “As that happens, we will be engaging the 14 business sectors under some specific guidance that has been developed by the state.”
Haft continued by stating that to open in a safe way, continued social distancing, face mask covering and, “to the extent possible, teleworking” are going to be essential.
“Also, regional considerations will be taken into account,” Haft said. “The counties that have less of an impact will be probably earlier in terms of going through that gated opening. ... We will get to the other side,” he said.
Commissioner Amanda Stewart (D) added details about the status of Sagepoint Senior Living Services in La Plata, which can be found “liable for some issues” and is being fined $10,000 a day since March 30 for violations related to COVID-19.
“Hearing about the issues, I know that there are a lot of residents really concerned about what they are seeing on the news. It is really disheartening,” Stewart said. “I felt that I was blindsided by the level of concern. Having deficiencies to the point of where they are being fined. I am very concerned that information is not being shared.”
Commissioner Gilbert “BJ” Bowling III (D) said there are “a lot of upset folks,” because what we are finding out about the assisted living facilities is through the media. “We need to have some open and transparent conversations.”
“People are upset, and justifiably,” Bowling said. “I think it is important for our community to know we are not just letting it go. We are continuing to dig and make sure that, as we move forward, the improved services are learned from things that didn’t go quite the way they should have.”
Haft explained to the commissioners that nursing facilities in the state, nationally and globally are the “epicenter for deaths,” and Charles County is not unique in this regard.
“The events that occurred here in Charles County were sentinel in many ways; we were able to sound the alarm bells,” Haft said. “If you look at the reporting in terms of cases and deaths, you can see that Charles County is quite small in comparison to others.”
He followed by saying that the events that are taking place in Charles County are significant, and it is a “high priority” to test all staff and residents at nursing facilities across the state. “There is certainly no way to go back, but we will assure you that we are going forward,” he said.
Haft explained to the commissioners there are about 170 outbreaks in the 220 nursing facilities throughout the state. “We won’t be able to completely eliminate that until we can eliminate the virus completely,” he said. “Even by testing staff today, we don’t know ... if they go out into the community tomorrow, [if they are a carrier].”
He finished by telling the commissioners that “we are doing better, but we are not out of the woods yet. The virus is still there.”
“In the not too distant future, we may have more and better treatments,” Haft said. “In the fall, or sometime in the future, we may have an effective vaccine. But until those times, we just have to understand the battle we are fighting is a battle against a very lethal opponent. ... We need to stick together.”
Director of Emergency Services Michelle Lilly said that Sagepoint will be assisted by the Emergency Operations Center.
“They have been essential with monitoring departments’ mental health,” Lilly said. “They will be assisting Sagepoint by providing support for their employees three days this week. We are confident that this will assist the Sagepoint employees who have been through so much.”
She added that the reuse of personal protective equipment is a “contingency plan” and wants to make sure the first responders are protected.
“We are not short on PPE,” Lilly said. “Today, the county has received roughly 2,000 fabric masks that have been donated and available through logistics to distribute among all of our response partners.”
Twitter: @MDunlopSOMD