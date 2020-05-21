You are the owner of this article.
Health department reiterates actions to stop virus spread

The Charles County Department of Health is closely monitoring all aspects of COVID-19, including working with state and federal partners to provide drive-thru testing and contact tracing efforts, according to a press release. To ensure safety to residents and reduce exposure to older adults and those with pre-existing medical conditions, the department recommends taking action to stop the spread of COVID-19:

• Wash your hands and cover your cough.

• Practice social distancing.

• Wear a face covering or face mask in public spaces.

• Stay at home unless you need to go outside.

Contact the health department’s hotline at 301-609-6717 or 301-609-6777 daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information and resources, visit www.charlescountyhealth.org, coronavirus.maryland.gov/, or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.

