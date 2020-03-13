It is very important that if you suspect you have been exposed to COVID-19 or exhibiting symptoms to notify health care facilities (medical office, urgent care, hospital or health department) prior to your arrival to receive instructions.
It cannot be stressed enough, that you and your family can protect themselves and others against respiratory viruses by remaining diligent with the following precautions:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
• Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
• Throw used tissues in the trash.
• If you are sick: You should wear a face mask when you are around other people, such as when sharing a room or vehicle, and before you enter a health care provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a face mask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a face mask if they enter your room.
• If you are not sick: You do not need to wear a face mask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a face mask). Face masks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks.
• If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfecting.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19 and your health, contact your physician, health care facilities or the Charles County Department of Health at 301-609-6900 and ask for the Infectious Disease Program Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 and it is after business hours, contact the Maryland Emergency Management Agency call center at 410-517-3720. For all other questions after business hours contact 211 and press 2.
We will keep you updated as conditions change. For the most up-to-date information, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 website at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov, Maryland Department of Health’s website at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus or the Charles County Department of Health’s website at charlescountyhealth.org.
Updates to U.S. 301 will close crossover
This weekend, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will enhance safety along U.S. 301 in Charles County by restricting left turn movements at the median crossover between Plaza Drive and Route 228 (Berry Road) in Waldorf, according to an MDOT press release.
Starting Sunday, March 15, at 8 p.m., crews will close the left turn movements at the median crossover. The work is expected to be complete by 5 a.m. Monday, March 16, weather permitting, according to the press release.
Once the closure is in place, MDOT SHA will continue to monitor this location. Crews will install a temporary raised curb channeling system with posts to close northbound and southbound access to the crossover. Motorists will be able to use the nearby intersections to perform left turn and U-turn movements to access businesses.
This section of U.S. 301 carries nearly 38,000 vehicles a day. Portable variable message signs have been installed to notify motorists about the upcoming closure.